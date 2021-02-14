How Hotel Cecil’s Dark, Sordid Past Inspired Netflix’s Latest Crime Show





“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel”, which created this week , is a four-part docu-series about the mysterious death of Canadian student and hotel guest Elisa Lam.

After she disappeared from her room at the Los Angeles hotel in February 2013, the body of the 21-year-old was found two weeks later drowned in a water tank on the hotel’s roof.

Almost a decade and dozens of conspiracy theories later, Lam’s case remains unsolved.

The show’s Oscar-nominated director Joe Berlinger, however, certainly had enough material to work with for his new series, given the hotel’s dark history.

The notorious past of the Cecil hotel The Cecil Hotel’s dark past landed it a spot on Los Angeles tours long before a woman’s body was found inside its rooftop water tank. “This is where serial killers stay,” Hollywood tour guide Richard Schave told CNN in 2013. Schave and his wife Kim Cooper have made it their mission to piece together details of those who killed or were killed during their stay at the Cecil. The killers The most famous on their list are serial killers Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger. In 1985, Ramirez, known as the “Nightstalker,” lived on the top floor of the Cecil in a $ 14-a-night room, Cooper said. The Cecil, then filled with hundreds of transients living in cheap rooms, was a good place for Ramirez to go unnoticed as he killed 13 women, Schave said. He would “just throw his bloody clothes in the dumpster at the end of his night and go into the back door.” Jack Unterweger worked as a reporter covering the Los Angeles crime for an Austrian magazine in 1991 when he moved to the Cecil. “We believe he was living at the Cecil in honor of Ramirez,” Schave said. He is accused of having killed three prostitutes in Los Angeles while he was invited to the Cecil. The killed During the 1950s and 1960s, the Cecil had a reputation as a place where people committed suicide by jumping out of upper story windows, Cooper said. “It’s just what people do when they’re at the end of their rope,” she says. Helen Gurnee, in her 50s, jumped out of a seventh-floor window, landing on the marquee of the Cecil Hotel on October 22, 1954, Cooper said. Julia Moore jumped out of her eighth-floor bedroom window on February 11, 1962, she said. Moore left a St. Louis bus ticket, 59 cents, and an Illinois bank account ledger showing a balance of $ 1,800. Pauline Otton, 27, jumped out of a ninth-floor window after an argument with her ex-husband on October 12, 1962, Cooper said. Otton landed on George Gianinni, 65, who was walking the sidewalk 90 feet below. Both were killed instantly. Not everyone on Cooper’s list committed suicide. “Pigeon Goldie” Osgood, a retired telephone operator, was found dead in his ransacked room on June 4, 1964, Cooper said. Osgood, known to protect and feed pigeons near Pershing Square, was stabbed, strangled and raped. The crime has not been solved. Not an ordinary hotel Schave and Cooper have theories as to why Cecil’s past has been so squalid. It was built in the 1920s as a hotel “for businessmen to come to town and spend a night or two there,” Cooper said. But it was quickly overshadowed by better hotels in a better part of town, she said. When the Great Depression hit in the 1930s, it became more of a passing hotel. Eventually, it became a one-room occupancy business, known as SRO. Long-time tenants have rented single rooms and shared bathrooms with neighboring residents. “It was just a place where people who were really unlucky were going,” Schave said. “These hotels are full of people who are on the verge of integration into society.” During the ’70s,’ 80s and ’90s, hundreds of “unlucky” people called Cecil home, he said. “They were all scrambling to make ends meet.” “It’s not like that anymore, of course,” Cooper said. The new owners converted three of the floors into hotel rooms around 2007, but most of the building remains SRO, Schave said.

