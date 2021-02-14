Actor Radikaa is leaving TV series for now to join Sarath Kumar’s political party





Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar made the announcement by sharing an image with the cast of Chithi 2.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar has announced that she will temporarily stop acting in soap operas. Share a photograph with the cast of Chithi 2, Radikaa tweeted that she was making the decision happily and with a tinge of sadness. In an Instagram video later, Radhika said she would join her husband and actor from the Sarath Kumars political party, Samathuva Makkal Katchi, and that she would also work with her production company, Radaan Mediaworks. Mood mixed with happiness and a tinge of sadness as I log out of # Chithi2 and the mega series for now. Considering the best of my years and hard work at @suntv, sad to say goodbye to all the techs and costars. The show must bring good luck to Cavin, Venba and Yazhini (sic), she tweeted on February 13. Mixed mood of happiness and a tinge of sadness as I log out #Chithi 2 & megasases for now. Considering the best of my years and my hard work @suntv Sad to say goodbye to all the techs and costars. The show must bring good luck to Cavin, Venba and Yazhini. 1/1 pic.twitter.com/rf7VMLrJRJ Radikaa Sarathkumar (realradikaa) February 11, 2021 His announcement left his fans with a heavy heart. In a video posted to his Instagram page, the actor explained his decision. Sharing that she was overwhelmed with love and support from fans, Radikaa said she would split her time between her company, Radaan Mediaworks, which suffered from the pandemic-induced lockdown, and Sarath’s political party. Kumars All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. She said she would join the party as chief general secretary. I will do more things with him. Politics is an extension of social service. I want to give back some of the love you gave me all these years. I am sure I will. I will surely work for you, she said. The veteran star, who has appeared in a number of films in Indian languages, also added that she lost interest in making TV series characters after Vani Rani (2013-2018). The television is a circle and I don’t want to be caught in it. After Vani Rani, I lost all interest in making such characters. Somewhere we get caught, she said. Now I have the opportunity to make better characters in movies and web series, she added. Radikaa rose to fame as an actor in television series with Chithi, a popular mega series from the 90s. The show aired on Sun TV between 1999 and 2001 and marked a turning point in Tamil TV series. Radikaa also added that her fans can keep watching Chithi 2 and said his best was yet to come. Love to all my fans and supporters. Thank you for the unconditional love and loyalty. Keep watching # Chithi2 @radaantv. My best is yet to come (sic), reads another tweet. Love to all my fans and supporters thank you for the unconditional love and loyalty. Keep watching # Chithi2 @radaantv My best is yet to come pic.twitter.com/tB9dJdnb1U Radikaa Sarathkumar (realradikaa) February 11, 2021 Chithi got her reboot last year, after which Radikaa took on the role of Sharadha in Chithi 2. Actors Preethi Sharma, Nandan Loganathan, and Dharshana Sripal Golecha form the rest of its main characters.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos