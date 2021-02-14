West Hollywood City Announces Spring 2021 “ WeHo Reads ” Series





February 11, 2021 The City of West Hollywood invites the community to celebrate local literature and authors with its WeHo bed literary and musical series. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the series will be shown online on the WeHo Arts YouTube channel in the City of West Hollywood at www.youtube.com/wehoarts. The WeHo Reads 2021 spring season kicks off with a Black History Month themed event featuring Aurielle Marie, whose anticipated collection, Okra Ya Ya, is due out in the fall of 2021. Aurielle Marie will be in conversation with Danez Smith, author of several collections of poetry, including their latest Mate, which was nominated for a 2020 National Book Critics Circle Award. Smith is also nominated for the NAACP Image Award and 2021 United States Artists Fellow. The two poets will read and discuss their work. The event will kick off with musical guest Robbie Pollock, whose musical compositions were heard in the White House during the Obama administration, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, the Create Justice Forums, the Vera Institute of Justice Gala , the New York Ethical Society and Carnegie Hall.

This online event will take place on Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 6 p.m., on the WeHo Arts YouTube channel in the City of West Hollywood at www.youtube.com/wehoarts. Members of the public can RSVP by visiting the WeHo Reads web page at www.weho.org/wehoreads. Among the featured authors and poets of the WeHo Reads 2021 season are: Charles Yu, winner of the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction for his book Chinatown interior; Terry Wolverton, whose memoirs Insurgent Muse: life and art at the Woman’s Building was named one of the “best books of 2002” by the Los Angeles Times; and Arthur Dong, recipient of two GLAAD Media Awards: the Paul Monette Award and the OUT 100 Award of Out Magazine, among other honors.

Five of the eight WeHo Reads Spring 2021 events will also feature special musical guests. Featured musicians include Mariachi Arcoiris of Los Angeles, proud to have Natalia Melendez, the first transgender woman in mariachi history, among its members. The City of West Hollywood WeHo Spring 2021 Complete Series:

February 17, 2021, 6 p.m. Amplify new voices To celebrate Black History Month, Danez Smith, the author of several books of poetry, including their latest Mate, who was recently nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award 2020, talks to Aurielle Marie whose long-awaited collection Gumbo Yto Ya will be released this fall. The two poets will read and discuss their work. With musical guest Robbie Pollock. March 3, 2021, 6 p.m. Griffith Park’s Modern Backpacker’s Guide Rejoin Casey Shrinesr, founder of ModernHiker.com and author of Los Angeles Times Bestseller Exploring Griffith Park: A Local Guide, for a detailed slideshow of all that this legendary city park has to offer, as it celebrates its 125th anniversary. Learn where to hike, bike and horse ride. Learn where your favorite movies were filmed, and even experience a bit of the park’s surprising place in LGBTQ history.

March 17, 2021, 6 p.m. In Your FaceWomxn writes the truth To celebrate Women’s History Month, Myriam Gurba, author of Average, (who was named by O, Oprah magazine as one of the ‘Best LGBTQ Books of All Time’), talks to 2020 Creative Capital Laureate Randa Jarrar about her new memoir, Love is an ex-country. With musical guest Kelly Caballero. April 7, 2021, 6 p.m. Explore the landscape of the gay rights movement Poets read and discuss the performance in relation to the history of the local LGBTQ rights movement. With Gustavo Hernandez, a poet with an upcoming collection of poetry titled Big flower first, and Roco Carlos, author of the (other) house whose work has been included in the Pacific Standard Time exhibition at LACMA, Those of this America. With musical guests Mariachi Arcoiris from Los Angeles. April 14, 2021, 6 p.m. “It’s time to cross the threshold on your hands.” To celebrate National Poetry Month, West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace brings together poets from near and far to explore the thresholds of language, gender, generation and geography. Featured poets include Terry Wolverton, Alyesha Wise-Hernandez, Fi Hernandez, Alan Pelaez Lopez and Harry Giles. The event will end with the writing of messages to circulate the creative juice of the participants and will include a virtual after-party for participants to share their work. (Title line of poet Kayleigh Zaloga). May 12, 2021, 6 p.m. Create Hollywood Chinese To celebrate Asian United States History Month, join the city of West Hollywood for a conversation between Arthur Dong, author of Chinese hollywood, and Charles Yu, author of Chinatown interior (Winner of the National Book Award for Fiction 2020). May 19, 2021, 6 p.m. Alternative Futures: The Importance of Seeing Yourself in Young Adult Literature A reading and a conversation between James Sie, author of All kinds of others and Skylar Kergil, author of Before I have the words. With musical guest Jiaqing Wilson-Yang, whose debut novel, Little beauty, won the 2017 Lambda Literary Award for transgender fiction. June 16, 2021, 6 p.m. The inheritance and the lineage and the lost generation To celebrate LGBTQIA + Pride Month and as part of the One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, poets will read and discuss the works of mentors they have never met alongside their own work. With Rajiv mohabir, author of The cowherd’s son, Dare Williams, and Jubi Arriola-Headley, author of Original kink. With musical guest Jayson Joseph of Elephants With Guns. All events are free and take place Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. in the Pacific time zone. For more information on these events, visit www.weho.org/wehoreads. Individual photos of participants in WeHo Reads’ Spring 2021 series are available for download at this Google Form. WeHo Reads is the city of West Hollywood literary series that features new and notable authors of interest to the West Hollywood community. Past authors and presenters have included: Andr Aciman, Andrew Rannells, Arlene and Alan Alda, Armistead Maupin, Bianca Del Rio, Bryan Fuller, Carrie Brownstein, Charles Phoenix, Chris Kraus, David Ulin, Eileen Myles, Eloise Klein Healy, Emma Donoghue , Erwin Chemerinsky, Henry Rollins, Jacob Tobia, LeVar Burton, Lillian Faderman, Lorna Luft, Luis J. Rodriguez, Michael York, Michelle Visage, Natalie Goldberg, Natasha Den, Nina Revoyr, Patrisse Cullors, Patt Morrison, inaugural poet Richard Blanco, Ryan Gosling, Sarah Silverman, Seymour Stein, Stephen Chbosky, Tananarive Due and Tim & Eric (Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim). The WeHo Reads Spring 2021 Series is presented by the City of West Hollywood’s Arts Division and produced by Amanda Fletcher and Dare Williams. Amanda Fletcher (IG: @theamandafletcher) is a writer, editor and coach whose work has been published in the Los Angeles Review of Books, The Orange County Register, The Exhibition Review, and many other publications. Originally from Canada, Amanda lives in Southern California and works on her memoir HALO. She was a 2012 PEN America Emerging Voices Fellow and former Program Director. Dare Williams (TW: @ dare_williams13) is a queer HIV-positive poet and artist with roots in Southern California. He was a 2019 PEN America Emerging Voices Fellow, and his work has been featured in Cultural Weekly, Bending Genres, THRUSH, Exhibition review and is coming in Soft wrist and elsewhere. For more information on WeHo Reads, please contact Mike Che, City of West Hollywood Arts Coordinator at (323) 848-6377 or [email protected]. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call (323) 848-6496. The city of West Hollywood has declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). Individuals are advised to stay at home as much as possible and limit close interactions to those in your household. In public, community members should maintain your space with a social (physical) distance of at least six feet, and cover your face. Public health officials recommend that everyone, even those who are vaccinated, continue to follow physical distancing and infection control guidelines and wear a clean face mask that securely covers your nose and mouth in public. This press release was prepared by the city of west hollywood. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

