The FreeBritney movement is bigger than Spears | Entertainment

The FreeBritney movement is bigger than Spears

For 13 years, nearly every aspect of Britney Spears’ life, including major financial, professional and medical decisions, was controlled by her father Jamie Spears through court approved guardianship.

Established after Spears’ very public outage in 2007-2008, the legal arrangement is now older than Spears when she made her Mickey Mouse Club debut. This lasted even as Spears seemed to level off and stage an impressive comeback, releasing multiple albums, traveling the world and giving 248 shows during a hugely lucrative four-year residency in Las Vegas.

Since Spears abruptly canceled a planned second residency in early 2019, the legal arrangement shrouded in mystery and a thicket of nondisclosure agreements has raised more and more questions. Why, they many wonder, is someone so capable and productive not allowed to make their own decisions? Reporters have produced in-depth reflections and investigations into the Guardianship, and her most dedicated fans have taken to social media for FreeBritney from what they believe to be exploitative circumstances maintained against her will.

It’s now the subject of a feature-length documentary by a team of New York Times reporters, which premiered Friday on FX and FX on Hulu. Directed and produced by Samantha Stark, Framing Britney Spears went from the brave Star Search contestant to TRL’s queen bee, as well as the high-profile reveal that turned her personal issues into a nationwide strikeline and resulted in to controversial tutelage.

Applying the rigor of a Frontline episode to a narrative shaped by gossip and anonymous rumors, Framing Britney Spears is also sharp work of cultural criticism that could make some viewers guilty for lazily looking at photos of Spears on Perez Hilton circa 2007. .

In telling its story from a 2021 perspective to what we hope will be a time of greater sensitivity to mental health issues and a better post-MeToo understanding of the misogyny that permeates much of celebrity culture, the documentary encourages viewers to reconsider their ideas about Spears, his chaotic tabloid character and his devoted fans.

New York Times editor-in-chief Liz Day, who works on FX docusery-branded newspapers The Weekly, says she was drawn to making a movie about Spears because, she wondered, how could the same person be able to perform at a very high level in Las Vegas as a superstar doing sold-out shows, making millions of dollars, but at the same time she was told she was so vulnerable and at risk that she needed that very intense layer of protection?

What makes Spears’ guardianship unusual other than its extraordinary fame is that these legal arrangements are typically designed for older people, often with dementia, who are unable to make informed decisions or take care of themselves. same. There’s a Catch-22 for people trying to end a trusteeship, Day explains. If you don’t necessarily have full control of your daily life or your finances, how do you prove that you can control your finances and your daily life?

Day, who helped report segments on Alex Jones and Ivanka Trump as Senior News Producer on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, says Spears’ tutelage is the toughest story she’s had to cover, thanks to complicated family dynamics, sensitive legal and medical issues, and the extra layers of and secrecy that come with Spears’ fame and wealth.

Then there’s the unreliable nature of celebrity journalism and the standards that can vary wildly from outlet to outlet. You hear a lot of speculation out there repeating and repeating itself like facts: Britney has X or she’s not allowed in Y. And when you really dig, how do you know what’s on the record? ? there’s a lot of smoke, Day says.

Framing producers Britney Spears reached out to the pop star, his family, their lawyers and other members of his entourage, but were turned down (or were greeted with silence) at almost every turn. It was a real ethical dilemma trying to figure out how to do this and not participate in what everyone else has been doing in the past, which is making all these assumptions about (Spears), Stark says. .

A breakthrough came when Felicia Culotta, who played an unusual hybrid role as a singer’s friend, assistant and traveling companion in the pre-conservatory era, agreed to speak about Spears on the record for the first time since. many years, providing emotional insight.

The only reason I did the interview was to remind people why they fell in love with her in the first place, Culotta says in the documentary.

Another crucial interview came from Adam Streisand, Spears’ attorney attempted to recruit her to represent her in the initial trusteeship proceedings in 2008. Streisand says Spears did not specifically want her father to be responsible for her guardianship. (Jamie Spears hadn’t been a constant presence in his daughter’s life at that point, according to the documentary. A record manager remembers telling her, my daughters are going to be so rich, she’s going to buy me. a boat.)

Streisand also says the judge in the case denied her the opportunity to represent Spears, citing a medical report that allegedly indicated that she was not able to hire a lawyer on her own.

I still don’t know what’s in that report, Streisand says.

Framing Britney Spears is the latest project to reconsider women once ridiculed and vilified for their roles in salacious scandals, such as Monica Lewinsky, Lorena Bobbitt and Paris Hilton. He asks us to reflect on our collective complicity in the sexist mockery and criticism to which Spears has been subjected.

There are clips from a cruel segment of Family Feud (name something Britney Spears lost last year) and an ABC interview in which Diane Sawyer asks Spears about the end of her relationship with Justin Timberlake: You have him. caused so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do? The breakup marked a turning point in Spears’ media coverage and the start of a nasty backlash that continued during his unhappy marriage to Kevin Federline.

Spears was unfortunate enough to crumble as the cultural mid-month tabloid culture reached its peak when a lucky paparazzo could make hundreds of thousands of dollars with just one celebrity snapshot.

There was just that invisible line that seemed to exist when no one knew how to handle it, former Spears stylist Hayley Hill says in the documentary. And no one knew how to tell him how to handle.

Starks’ preconceptions of Spears have been called into question.

I had assumed as a youngster that she wasn’t in control of her image that she was a puppet who let others sexualize her and that she didn’t know what was going on, Stark said. But from all the accounts of people we spoke to, she knew what she was doing. She was discovering her (sexuality) and showing us that. And that vulnerability has led to all this ridicule and shame. And it wasn’t his millions of fans who are often his age. They were adults.

The filmmakers sought to treat Spears fans with the same respect. Once the jokes remembered the jabs directed at Chris Crocker, the teenager whose tearful plea to leave Britney alone in 2007 became one of the YouTubes’ first viral videos? Spears, the most passionate followers have merged into one surprisingly powerful movement.

When I started making this documentary I was saying it was about Britney Spears and I would get that kind of smirk from people, Stark says. She notes that most Free Britney supporters are now in their 30s and would have been in Spears’ teenage target audience when she first came across young people who saw Spears as a friend and role model. There is this dismissive attitude towards anything related to teenage girls. So I really wanted to listen (the fans). They are very susceptible to rejection as QAnon people. (Jamie Spears has sued at least one FreeBritney supporter for defamation and called the movement a joke led by conspiracy theorists.)

Coaching Britney Spears stars several prominent FreeBritney supporters, including Los Angeles comedians Tess Barker and Barbara Gray. Their podcast, Britneys Gram, once dedicated to the playful dissection of the singers’ Instagram account, has helped the FreeBritney movement gain momentum. In April 2019, the podcasters shared a voicemail message they received from an anonymous informant claiming to be a paralegal involved in Spears’ guardianship and expressing serious concerns about the well-being of the singers.

Since then, supporters have regularly picketed in court proceedings and continue to scan Spears’ frequently impenetrable Instagram posts, looking for posts encoded with the intensity of intelligence analysts.

The FreeBritney movement has become a more central part of the documentary as Spears’ legal battle resumed last year. In a series of court records, Spears began fighting his father’s role as a curator for the first time since 2008. When his lawyer wrote that Spears salutes and appreciates the enlightened support of his many fans, the FreeBritney loyalists celebrated.

It was a huge thing for them, Stark said, because they felt all this validation, like, you should have listened to us.

In November, Spears scored a small legal victory by adding an outside company, Bessemer Trust, as co-custodian of her estate. But her father retains partial control over her day-to-day existence, and Spears remains responsible for paying her attorneys, conservative, and conservative attorneys by handing out over $ 1 million in legal fees last year.

As long as this continues, all of these people are making money, Stark says. Do they still have his best interests in mind? It’s hard to say.