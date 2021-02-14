Ruslaan Mumtaz: Namaste Wahala is essentially a Bollywood movie

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is thrilled with the release of his latest project, an inter-racial romance titled Namaste Wahala. The film, starring Nigerian actor Ini Dima-Okojie in the lead role, will premiere on Netflix on February 14.

Ruslaan plays Indian investment banker Raj in this all-Bollywood-style international film. He falls in love at first sight with Nigerian lawyer Didi (Ini Dima-Okojie) and the couple must overcome cultural barriers before they can be happily ever after. To their worries are added their parents, who only complicate things for them.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ruslaan Mumtaz talks about the bagging of this crossover film, his experience working with an African team, and why Namaste Wahala will be the perfect watch for Valentine’s Day.

Excerpts from the conversation …

How did Namaste Wahala come to be?

Director Hamisha Ahuja was looking for an Indian actor and she really liked my face because she thought I looked exactly like a Bollywood hero. The film was produced with an African distribution and was to be released only in Africa. I remember the stylist of the film telling me it was a great project but won’t help me in my career because it won’t be released in India. I picked it up with that mindset and said yes just for the experience. When would I ever have had the chance to have sex with an African girl or even make a crossover movie like this? And see, now, a year later, it’s a Netflix original and the whole world will be able to see the movie.

From the trailer, it looks like a typical Bollywood movie. Your name is Raj, there is love conflict and even song and dance sequences.

Technically, Namaste Wahala is a Bollywood soul movie. From what I have come to know, Nigerians love Bollywood and to them Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are like God. So Hamisha wanted to make a similar movie for the audience there. She wanted to do a concept movie with all the drama, so they could get a feel for Bollywood in their own movies. In addition, the culture of the two countries is very similar. From parents frowning on inter-caste marriage to modern daughters on trial, the situation boils down to the same thing.

Tell us about your experience shooting the film?

The best part was that they had all worked so hard on the script, and I didn’t have much to add. Honestly, it’s a very simple and real movie. The dialogues are also like real conversations. Pre-production went very well as they followed many parameters before moving on to the floors. On the set, too, everything was so fluid. The team knew what they were doing, the shots were pre-planned so it was a very relaxed and easy time for me. The actors there are so passionate and dedicated that I was impressed with their hard work. I somewhere thought no one who knew me would watch the movie, so I was relaxed. And now I’m worried because the whole world will be able to see my performance (laughs). Hope they all like it.

In the trailer, your character says, “If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.” He even proposes marriage on the first meeting. Do you also believe in this theory of love?

Not just love, I think that’s the theory of life. Fate is what leads us to everything. I really believe that if something has to happen to you it will happen and if not how much you try it will not work. Watch this movie, it came out of nowhere, wasn’t even supposed to be released in India and now it’s on the world’s biggest must-see platform.

Also, did you have to “ charm your way ” into the hearts of your wife Nirali Mehta’s parents, just like your on-screen character?

Absolutely, I did. And also, in response to your previous question about my life, Nirali and I met when we were kids at Shaimak Davar’s dance studio. I loved her but never imagined that we would end up together. It was Shaimak, who told me you would marry her someday, and I laughed at her absurd comment. We are very different people and we come from different cultures and religions. So her parents also had doubts and even said no when she first told them about me. A year later I met them, told them how much I love her. I also assured them that my career or my religion would never come in the way of his happiness. They understood that and that a meeting changed everything for us.

Why do you think Namaste Wahala should be the perfect watch for Valentine’s Day?

First of all, it’s a very romantic movie, perfect for Valentine’s Day. I won’t say it’s a very different story but yes this couple are quite unique and so are their ways. I’m sure you will all enjoy watching it.

What did you take away from the film?

That “if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.” Destiny is above all. Also, I must add a word of credit to the director who made this possible. Harmisha said it would be a big project from day one. She really inspired me with her dedication and conviction. She also has a young child and has managed to make a film so beautifully. I think women today are just amazing. If they take something, they see through what can happen.

You started with movies, then television, and now you’re on the web as well. What medium will you be focusing on in the coming days?

Some time ago, I realized that there is no format or formula for success. You just need to keep working without worrying about what will click or get big. Therefore, I don’t care which creators, medium, or which country it will publish. All I want to do is play good roles. And I love to play, so I’d rather spend my time on set than wait at home thinking about what I could have done.

You recently became a dad, so has the foreclosure been a blessing to you since you’ve spent so much time with your son?

Yes, it was beautiful to see him grow up. It was concerning when he was born while in lockdown. We didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl, so we didn’t buy any clothes. And then the whole country was locked up when he was born. My poor baby was just in diapers most of the time. Good souls then contacted us on Facebook and donated clothes and toys to their children, which we humbly accepted. It was a surreal era.

What’s the next step for you?

I did a web show for the Digiflex platform called The Perfect Script. It also stars Rajneish Duggal and Rahul Dev.

Also starring Richard Mofe-Damijo and Sujata Sehgal in key roles, Namaste Wahala will begin broadcasting from February 14.