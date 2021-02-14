Actor Spock arrives in Toronto to film Weird New Worlds





Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Ethan Peck is in Toronto as he prepares to reprise his role as Lieutenant Spock in the new Paramount + series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to begin production as series star Ethan Peck arrives in Toronto to reprise his role as Lieutenant Spock. New strange worlds is a fallout from Star Trek: Discovery. Sand about a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, New strange worlds recounts the adventures of the USS Enterprise when commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), alongside his trusty First Officer Number One (Rebecca Romijn). A few different actors have played Spock over the years, the most famous being Zachary Quinto Leonard Nimoy. Mount’s portrayal of Pike and Peck’s reinvention of a younger, more emotional Spock was both big hit with fans, and a huge social media campaign was launched to demand a series. Discovery stars. Fans have made their wish come true and it looks like production is about to kick off. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Star Trek: Enterprise Denied A William Shatner Return By Ethan PeckOn the Los Angeles Instagram account, the Los Angeles native is in Toronto and shared a flashing emoji when asked if he’s in town to shoot more Star Trek. There are currently five Star Trek series in production, four for Paramount + (the animation Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Nickelodeon). Production on Star Trek: Discovery the fourth season is already underway, as is the production of the animation Star Trek: Lower Bridges. Things have been a little more complicated since Star Trek: Picard, which is set in Los Angeles, a city currently ravaged by the pandemic, but star of the series Jeri Ryan confirms that production will begin very soon for the second season of this show. Paramount + bet big on Star Trek. The streamer, formerly known as CBS All Access, has a robust catalog of content, including classic series like I love lucy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, alongside sports and prestige projects such as The good fight and the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s The stall. But Star Trek keeps the lights on on the streamer, a fact that is easily seen by the number of Trek projects they currently have in the hopper. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has a lot to live for. It was basically wanted by fans who not only wanted more of Pike and Spock, but wanted a more episodic, exploratory version of Star Trek like the classic series. Both Discovery and Picard use more modern storytelling tools than some of the classic Trek shows, for better or for worse. New strange worlds is an opportunity to give a classic formula a new twist, and it’s exciting to know that it’s finally taking off. Next: Star Trek: How & Why DS9 Broke A Spaceship Lore Source: Ethan Peck Buffy Controversy Explained: All Allegations Against Joss Whedon

About the Author Dusty Stowe

(532 published articles)

Dusty Stowe has been writing for Screen Rant since 2016. Originally from Yorktown, Virginia, he moved to Los Angeles in 2010 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He currently writes lists, reports and newspaper articles covering movies, comics and television. He’s a staunch fan of Doctor Who, DC Comics, and everything David Lynch deems worth seeing. Star Trek: The Next Generation lit his five-year-old brain like fireworks, ensuring him to be a progressive nerd for the rest of his life. His current focus is on the cover of Arrowverse, Star Trek: Discovery, and the DC Cinematic Universe. He is also a Los Angeles Film School graduate-trained sound engineer and manages several corporate social media accounts. He really, really wants a new Green Lantern movie. You can tell him about football, politics and his weird nerd on Twitter @dustystowe. More from Dusty Stowe







