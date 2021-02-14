Journalists and politicians have started discussing a Hollywood blacklist in light of Lucasfilm’s Gina Carano sacking of the Star wars franchise.

They are wrong to compare the Conservatives held accountable for their actions to what happened during the Red Scare. The Red Fear is the result of the United States government’s crackdown on Communist infiltration regardless of the evidence. The House Anti-American Activities Committee (HUAC) has started investigating the Nazis. Instead, the government decided that the Communists posed a greater threat even though they knew how bad things were in Germany. Due to the HUAC hearings in the 1940s, the major Hollywood studios made a commitment never to hire the Hollywood Ten or other Communists. It was a dark time in America. Points of sale like The Hollywood Reporter were complicit in their actions.

It’s maddening when I see someone like Jonathan chait write an article on a new Hollywood blacklist for conservatives. There is no comparison. Gina Carano must be held responsible for her actions. She is not the target of a government investigation. The government does not restrict its speech either. Carano made fun of transgender identities. She appropriated the Jewish pain and trauma during the Holocaust as her own. Chait argues differently but it is anti-Semitic in itself. Carano had previously posted numerous conspiracy theories on social media. She LOVED the tweets that supported the insurgency against the government. His messages regarding the Holocaust were the last straw. Doesn’t Chait see this? Plus, it’s disappointing to see MSNBC host Chris Hayes Tweeter supporting article.

There is no place for transphobia, anti-Semitism, racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia or others in 2021. Private companies have every right to hold their employees accountable for their actions. I applaud Disney and Lucasfilm for their decision. Non-Jews should not appropriate the Jewish pain and trauma for themselves. It really is that simple. It is not confined to any side of the political spectrum. Carano gets a free pass to appropriate Jewish pain and trauma among his other transgressions. I can go on and on. His story on social media is problematic. Mocking masks, vaccines, electoral conspiracy theories. Reminder: Roseanne was fired because of a racist tweet. Where is the Chaits article on his dismissal? Or is he just using this to give free access to right-wing anti-Semitism?

Dalton Trumbo is perhaps the biggest name in the Hollywood Ten. Chait names him but no one else. Others have been affected. Their careers ended because they wouldn’t name anyone. Do you mean a witch hunt? This WAS a witch hunt. The lasting impacts would be devastating. Richard M. Nixon would use his committee membership to become a senator. We already know what happens next. Look at John Garfield, for example. Two Oscar nominations weren’t enough to keep the actor from being blacklisted. He denied being a Communist and refused to give names. His career has effectively ended. Sadly, Garfield would die of a heart attack at age 39. He’s not the only one, but Chait looks mostly at Trumbo in his room.

The HUAC story begins with Samuel Dickstein (D-NY) and John McCormack (D-MA). From 1934 to 1937 they conducted the initial investigation into Nazi propaganda and other propaganda taking place in America. Martin Dies (D-TX) would revive the committee in 1938. Under Dies, the committee focused on both the Nazis and the Communists. This is before completely abandoning the investigation of the Nazis. During a screening of Confessions of a Nazi Spy, Dies couldn’t believe that Warner Bros. ignored communism or sluggishly and portrayed Nazism as the greatest threat (Doherty, 20). Dies will publish results in 1940 with more coverage of Communists than Nazis or Fascists. I must point out that the United States Congress was largely anti-Semitic at the time. They also did not want to go to war with Germany.

I suggest reading Hitler in Los Angeles by Steven J. Ross. It is simply astounding that the government cares more about threats from the Communists than the Nazis. However, this is proven again by the Senate investigation of 1941. Anti-Semitism certainly shows up in this investigation. Not surprising. To learn more about the survey, see Hollywood hates Hitler! Jewish baiting, anti-Nazism, and Senate warmongering inquiry in movies by Chris Yogerst. These two books are essential reading with Thomas Dohertys Show test. Show test will tell you everything you need to know about Hollywood blacklist history. Again, this is one of the darkest spots in American history.

There are conservatives who work in Hollywood. But here’s the thing: they know better than posting horrendous views online. If you are racist, anti-Semitic, sexist, anti-LGBTQ, you will lose your job. This is not something immune only to Hollywood, but also small businesses and corporations. Look how many people were fired for participating in the insurgency! But you don’t see Ted Cruz tweeting about people fired for participating in the insurgency

If you mean a modern Hollywood blacklist, let’s talk about actors losing their jobs because of the denial of sexual favors from studio executives. They’re not losing their roles because of something they tweeted on social media, but because they turned down sexual advances from someone in a higher position of power. If you’re really thinking of comparing actors who are blacklisted for sexual harassment to those who post their heinous opinions on social media, you’d be wrong. There is no comparison. I am writing this to remind you that there have been actors who have lost roles because of the refusal of such favors. Look what The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson said in 2017 of Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino:

I remember Miramax telling us it was a nightmare to work out and we should avoid them at all costs. It was probably 1998, Jackson said. At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us, but looking back, I realize that it was most likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing. I now suspect that we received false information about these two talented women and as a result their names were removed from our casting list.

All this to say that people are not blacklisted or fired for being conservative. People get fired because studios and production companies hold them accountable for their actions. Gina Carano, like others who share abominable views, must be held accountable for her actions. Private employers, like The Walt Disney Company, say his views are not welcome in their business. Being someone whose identity was ridiculed by Carano, I honestly agree with Disney’s decision.

Show Trial: Hollywood, HUAC and the birth of the blacklist by Thomas Doherty is available in bookstores.

