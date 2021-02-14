Here’s how Bollywood celebrates Valentine’s Day 2021-ANI





New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The day of love has arrived and couples can’t help but spread the smell of love in the air. On this occasion, the B-town celebrities took to their social media handles to send warm wishes to their partners.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared two posts featuring her Valentine’s Day forever. In the first post, she shared a throwback photo with her husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Along with this adorable pic, she wrote, “I loved you despite that mustache … my Valentine forever #HappyValentinesDay”, using a string of red heart emoticons.



In another post, she shared a cute solo photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and next to the photo, she wrote a heartwarming note that reads, “Not because you pout like me. .but you are my eternal valentine, my heartbeat “, using red heart emoticons.



By posting a million dollar smile photo, Rajkummar Rao also extended his love for his longtime girlfriend Patralekha. He wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day my love @patralekhaa. My life wouldn’t be complete without you. Thanks for completing me. Thanks for always pushing me to do better. Thanks for always making me laugh like crazy. Mother hoists me up. ki saari khushiya tumhe mil jayein (May you also have all the happiness from me) #SpreadLove ”, using a red heart emoticon.



Wishing her husband Raj Kundra, whom she called “ Cookie, ” Shilpa Shetty posted a montage of their photos back to her social media account. Along with the music video, she wrote the lyrics to the famous romantic song “Sab Tera” in the caption. “From then until now … May smiles NEVER change. I love you MY #Cookie, @ rajkundra9 … You are and you will be my Valentine every day … but I wish you today. Happy Valentine’s day!” his message read further.



Springing from his wife Genelia Deshmukh, actor Riteish posted a beautiful video on his Instagram while performing on Kumar Sanu’s iconic song “ Tumhein Apna Banana Ki Kasam Khai Hai ” from the 1991 Hindi film “ Sadak ”. In the caption he wrote: “Eternity @geneliad #valentine #valentineday”



Madhuri Dixit also posted a candid movie with her husband Dr Nene in which the two watch each other while the song “ Kiss From a Rose ” plays in the background. In the caption, she wrote: “Celebrate love every day Happy #ValentinesDay”.



Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet and many other stars have also extended their wishes for Valentine's Day. (ANI)







