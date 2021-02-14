Tyson’s book just released, the actor active until the end

FILE – Cicely Tyson poses with her Best Actress in a Stage play for “The Trip to Bountiful” in the press room for the 67th Annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2013 in New York City. Tyson, the pioneering black actress who won an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a 2013 Tony Award at age 88, and who touched the hearts of viewers in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman ”, has passed away. She was 96 years old. Tyson’s death was announced by his family, via his manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide further details. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP, file)

NEW YORK – Cicely Tyson was active until the very end, in the midst of promoting her memoir “Just As I Am” when she died at the age of 96.

“Just As I Am” was No. 1 on Amazon.com hours after the revolutionary actor’s death on Jan. 28, replacing a hardcover edition of Amanda Gorman’s groundbreaking poem “The Hill We Climb.” One of Tyson’s last tweets was a tribute to the 22-year-old poet: “Your words remind us that we will rise up, rebuild, reconcile and recover. Thank you for your words and your light.”

Many media have celebrated Tyson and his memoirs. “CBS This Morning” posted her then-week-long interview with Tyson online, in which she was asked what she wanted the world to remember her. “I did my best. That’s it,” she told Gayle King.

On January 29, King was moved to talk about Tyson. “I just can’t express my feelings today,” King said. Of the interview, she added: “It takes on a whole different meaning. I am now analyzing everything she said.”

In what the producers said was his last TV interview, Tyson spoke to “Live With Kelly and Ryan” about his shy childhood and his Oscar-nominated role on “Sounder”.

“I never really worked for money,” she explained. “I worked because there were certain issues that I would have liked to address about myself and my race as a black woman.

Tyson’s book – divided into three sections, Planted, Rooted and Bountiful – became a farewell gift to fans and is about a woman who went from selling shopping bags on the streets of Harlem to being acclaimed by presidents , winning Emmy and Tony awards and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In the days leading up to her death, Tyson was also a guest on The Bakari Sellers podcast, where she spoke about her acting choices, injustices, and her marriage to the late jazz great Miles Davis. She told Sellers that she wrote the book because everyone knew the brilliant, successful version of herself, but “no one knows Cicely Tyson, the person down here.”

In a recent People magazine article, she said: “It’s very exciting to know that you are, hopefully, creating a path forward for someone else.” In an interview with NPR, Tyson said she started acting so she “could talk through other people,” after being naturally drawn to observing others as a shy child. His advice? “Stick to it. There is always a reason why you continue in the direction you choose.”

