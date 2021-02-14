West Hollywood City to Offer ‘Small Business Grant’ Opportunities to Small Businesses Financially Affected by Coronavirus





February 9, 2021 * Note: the date of the information webinar has been corrected to Thursday 11 February 2021.

The City of West Hollywood is launching its COVID-19 Small Business Grants Program, aimed at helping small businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of West Hollywood has allocated $ 250,000 in general funds to create the Small Business Grants Program, which will help eligible and qualified small businesses with $ 5,000 in funding to cover operating expenses and retain or hire employees. staff. Sure Wednesday February 10, 2021 at 8 a.m. City of West Hollywood to open COVID-19 grant for small businesses Program to initiate the administration process of up to $ 250,000 in grants of $ 5,000 to eligible businesses on a first-come, first-served basis. The online application will be available at www.weho.org/business from 8 a.m. on Wednesday February 10, 2021; the application period will close at 5:00 pm on Thursday February 25, 2021. Applicants will be notified of the status of their grant by the week of March 8, 2021.

Small Business Grant Eligibility Criteria The program includes: The business must be located in the City of West Hollywood, have commenced operations before March 16, 2020 and be in good standing; The business must be a physical business that has at least one physical location in the city of West Hollywood that a customer can visit; Business has been affected by COVID-19, via Los Angeles County public health orders or otherwise; Businesses must not have received COVID-19 funding from the federal, state and county governments until December 31, 2020; The business must have 50 full-time employees or less; The business must have gross sales of $ 2.5 million or less in the previous four quarters, based on data available at the time of application; The company did not receive any infrastructure from the OUT zone; and Evidence that the company has requested relief funding for COVID-19 at the federal, state or county level after January 1, 2021. Applicants must upload their current business license from the City of West Hollywood; IRS Form 941 documenting the number of employees or other documentation showing the employees in December 2020; and the most recent income tax return filed. Small Business Grant Scholars must also complete the City of West Hollywood Grant Agreement.

The City of West Hollywood has developed a wide range of relief and recovery initiatives to help businesses respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including expanded operations outdoors through the OUT Zone program, protecting commercial tenants against eviction by commercial eviction moratorium Continued. For more information, please visit www.weho.org/business. Members of the business community can subscribe to the City of West Hollywood’s weekly COVID-19 Business & Workforce newsletter by clicking here. The city of West Hollywood has declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). Individuals are advised to stay at home as much as possible and limit close interactions to those in your household. In public, community members should maintain your space with a social (physical) distance of at least six feet, and cover your face. Public health officials recommend that everyone, even those who are vaccinated, continue to follow physical distancing and infection control guidelines and wear a clean face mask that securely covers your nose and mouth in public. West Hollywood City Hall is currently closed to the public and has suspended all in-person transactions. Most of the city’s public buildings and facilities remain closed. City Hall remains accessible for businesses and essential services, with transactions to be made by phone (323) 848-6400 and through the City’s website at www.weho.org. This press release was prepared by the city of west hollywood. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

