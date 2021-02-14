Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston poses on the beach in breathtaking pic as she shares special message
Hanna Fillingham
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share stunning beach photo after her birthday locked out
Jennifer aniston shared a new beautiful photo on social media after her birthday last week.
The Friends the actress turned 52 on February 11, and although she was unable to celebrate due to the ongoing pandemic, her friends and fans made sure she feels the love online.
After receiving a wave of tributes dedicated to the star for his birthday, celebrities including Courteney Cox and Kate hudson, Jennifer posted a stunning black and white photo of herself on the beach to thank everyone for their kind words.
VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston takes pictures with Courteney Cox
Pictured is actress Rachel Green looked gorgeous with her windswept hair as she posed on the sand.
The star accompanied the photo with the message: “Thank you all for the love of yesterday! I wish I could hug each of you.”
Jennifer Aniston looked stunning as she posed on the beach
The morning show The star has kept a relatively low profile during the pandemic, but recently returned to the set of the Apple TV + show to begin filming on the second series, reuniting with her co-stars, including Reese witherspoon In the process.
Jennifer stars as Alex Levy, a popular TV host who struggles to maintain her place at the top of her game after her 15-year-old partner, Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carrell) was fired as a result of a sexual misconduct scandal.
The Friends star has received birthday messages from friends including Courteney Cox
The return of the program was confirmed by Apple just a week after the release of the first season. The actress also recently appeared in a fun video montage. to celebrate Jimmy Kimmel’s birthday at the end of January.
Jennifer was joined by Courteney, and best friends were taking pictures wishing her many happy returns.
As well as filming for The morning show, Jennifer is also expected to start working on the highly anticipated Friends meeting show.
Due to lockdown restrictions, the show has been repeatedly delayed, but it was revealed earlier in the month that the cast had started filming for him.
Jennifer has isolated herself at home in Los Angeles during the pandemic
Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, has previously filmed material for her and provided a preview of the reunion by appearing on the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.
“There are different facets, and we’ve already shot lots of stuff … I’ve already pre-shot something so we’re definitely doing it, because I’ve already shot a little something,” he said. she declared.
