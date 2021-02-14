Chris Harrison “Stops” From “The Bachelor” After Controversial Interview | Entertainment

“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison said on Saturday he was “stepping down” from the show “for a while” after defending a favorite on the current season who has come under scrutiny for photos from his social media past.
“This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions,” the ABC reality show host and producer said in a Instagram post.
“To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be retiring for a while and not appearing in the After the Final Rose special.”
This is the 25th season of ABC’s hugely popular reality TV franchise and the first in which ABC has chosen a black man, Matt James, as the star of the show.
Harrison had apologized on Wednesday after speaking on behalf of Rachael Kirkconnell, a candidate who was reportedly pictured at a formal pre-war plantation fraternity in 2018.
In Saturday’s post, Harrison wrote that he was “deeply remorseful” for the pain and damage his “ignorance” had brought to his “friends, colleagues and strangers.”
“To the black community, to the BIPOC community: I’m so sorry. My words were hurtful. I’m listening, and I really apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you,” Harrison wrote.
“I would like to warmly thank the people in these communities with whom I have had enlightening conversations over the past few days, and I am very grateful to those who have reached out to help me on my path to anti-racism. “
Kirkconnell, in a Instagram post Thursday night, wrote that “her ignorance was racist” and that she “did not recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that does not excuse them”.
She apologized to communities and people her actions hurt and offended, and wrote that she was “ashamed of my lack of education”.
“I don’t think a single excuse means I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions,” she wrote.
Harrison did not say how long he would step down.
“I am determined to be educated on a deeper and more productive level than ever before,” he writes. “I want to assure our cast and crew, my friends, colleagues and fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to a much better understanding that I will actively do every day.”
Earlier this week, Harrison told “Extra” correspondent and former “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay that Kirkconnell’s photos were a long time ago and spoke out against cancellation culture.
“I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago and that’s it. Like, boom,” Harrison said, adding, “I’m like, ‘Really? “”
Lindsay replied, “The photo was from 2018 at a pre-war party in the Old South. It’s not a good look.”
Harrison replied, “Well, Rachel, is that a good look in 2018? Or, isn’t it a good look in 2021? Because there is a big difference.”
“It’s never a good look,” Lindsay said. “If I went to this party, what would I represent at this party?”
“You are 100% right in 2021,” Harrison said at the time. “That wasn’t the case in 2018. And again, I’m not defending Rachael. I just know, I don’t know, 50 million people made it in 2018. It was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I am not defending it. I did not go. “
In another Instagram post on Wednesday, Harrison apologized for his initial defense of Kirkconnell, writing:
“To my Bachelor Nation family – I’ll always own a mistake when I make one, so I’m here to sincerely apologize. Have this amazing platform for talking about love, and yesterday I took position on topics on which I should have been better informed. “
“While I am not speaking for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for mercy by offering her the opportunity to speak on her own behalf,” he continued. “What I realize now is causing harm by speaking wrongly in a way that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry. I also apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listen to her better on a subject that she has first-hand understanding and humbly thanks the members of Bachelor Nation who contacted me to hold me accountable. I promise to do better. “