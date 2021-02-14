Hollywood hunk’s Gold Coast coach Austin Butler reveals his unique training focus for the role of Elvis

Austin Butler himself plays the king of rock ‘n’ roll in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

The American actor enlisted the help of a Gold Coast trainer to replicate the figure of the late singer and worked on hip mobility exercises to master Elvis’ iconic movements.

Strength and conditioning coach and former Olympic swimmer Ryan Gambin said The Courier-Mail Sunday: he was already in very good shape. I think they’re mostly looking for Elvis in the 50s.

'I think they're mostly looking for Elvis in the 1950s': Gold Coast coach reveals actor's unique training focus before playing Elvis Presley in upcoming blockbuster biopic

Gambin said the actor was training three times a week at the hisCMBT training center in Miami when the shoot was on hold, and now often trains in costume between shoots.

“ He really takes his job seriously and obviously Elvis has a lot to do with his hip movements so we were doing a lot of hip dominance exercises. We didn’t have any strength goals, but we pretty much focused everything around his hips, ”he said.

Butler has done a lot of dead squats and lifts, and Gambin says Butler often accidentally slips into character while training now.

Strength trainer and former Olympic swimmer Ryan Gambin said the actor trained three times a week at his CMBT training facility in Miami when filming was on hold, and now trains often in costume between shoots.

Director Luhrmann was concerned that Butler's arms would get too big at some point. Pictured: Elvis in the 1950s

“When we train, he now has little quirks. If we’re doing a tough round of squats or something, halfway through hell be like, Oh baby, in an Elvis voice and he doesn’t even know he’s doing it, ” he declared.

Gambin also worked with director Luhrmann for Butler’s ideally successful physique, and added: “ We actually had to delay training his arms because Baz was a bit worried his arms would get too big at one point. donated because his t-shirts were a bit seated. tighter on Austines ‘arms than they were on Elviss’ arms.

He has now spent over a year training the Hollywood actor, having started when he arrived in Australia in late 2019.

Butler did a lot of squats and deadlifts in the gym

Having now spent over a year training the Hollywood actor for the role, Gambin joked that sometimes Butler accidentally slips in while speaking like Elvis during training. Pictured: Elvis in 1975

On Instagram in January, Gambin took a moment to congratulate Butler on his dedication and hard work in the gym.

“I had the pleasure of getting a glimpse of watching him play, sing, dance and LIFT. I have been fortunate enough to coach some amazing people. I learn a LOT about people by training them in the gym and it’s fun trying to decipher what separates those who are in their prime from the rest, ”he began.

“It’s clear that Austins’ work ethic and attention to detail play a role in its success.

Filming on the biopic resumed in September, six months after being forced to shut down after actor Tom Hanks, 64, and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus in March 2020.

Tom Hanks will play the role of Elvis [Butler] Notorious director, Colonel Tom Parker.

Baz Luhrmann’s Warner Bros. Elvis movie is back on track and is set to hit theaters in 2022.