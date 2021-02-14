Entertainment
He’s a bad husband but I love him too much to leave
Dear Amy: I think my husband is having an affair. I know it by observing his behavior.
His phone is constantly turning off, day and night. He is standing with his back to the wall checking his phone, so I can’t see him when he comes home. He constantly erases his story. He is very protective of his phone and gets very defensive when I try to talk to him about it.
He is also narcissistic and very fond of porn. He has always been dishonest. When we got engaged, I caught him sexting with his ex-wife, who was one of my closest friends. His mother even warned me of his dishonesty.
He refuses to work on our relationship and is very emotionally abusive and immature.
I prayed, went to church, and did all I could to support and help him, but ultimately it was his choice to continue with these behaviors. He acts like he doesn’t care. It doesn’t change. He won’t go to the board for help.
I feel taken for granted and used. He only wants me as a home base and wants to continue communicating with a lot of women on the side.
I think he fell in love with me. The sparkle in his eyes is gone and he won’t communicate.
At this point, I don’t know what to do. I have considered separation before, but I don’t think it will fix anything because he refuses to change.
I don’t want a divorce because I love it.
Confuses
Dear confused: In fact, separation could solve everything. All.
The separation would take you out of your husband’s orbit. You wouldn’t have to stare at him as he tries to hide what he’s doing in your house and under your nose. You wouldn’t have to look into his unloving and sparkling eyes.
You wouldn’t have to confront him about his dishonesty or listen to his lies and defensive responses to your allegations.
You don’t have to stop loving your husband. You have to start loving yourself. You have to grow up, accept that you cannot force your husband to change, and take responsibility for the fact that you have chosen to marry someone you don’t trust. Counseling would help.
You firmly believe in the power of change. So change!
Dear Amy: My brother “Harold” passed away suddenly from an infection in December.
It was a shock to me and to our other brother because he had always been the healthiest of us.
I was never close to my sister-in-law, and their grown children left to live their lives. I sent a condolence card to each of them but received nothing in return.
They are the only family I have, so I don’t know how to stay connected.
What do you suggest?
Grieving sister
Dear mourning: Because your brother passed away suddenly – during a pandemic – his wife and children may be tottering in their own orbit, unable to be expansive enough to understand that you, too, are grieving.
In less isolated times, when people are able to come together to mourn, family members can go around and take personal comfort.
I’m so sorry that you are in such acute pain
Because you want to forge a closer connection (good for you!), You should call your sister-in-law every now and then to check in and see how she and her kids are doing.
Also contact adult children personally. Social media offers a great way to connect and get to know people in a new way. If any of these loved ones are active on Facebook or Instagram, it would be great for you to create an account (if you don’t already have one) and see if you can connect with them.
Dear Amy: With too much time on my hands this year, I digitized hundreds of photographs that I hadn’t looked at in decades.
I’m grateful for every romantic relationship I’ve had, and some of these photographs document those long-standing past relationships.
I would be very interested in your thoughts and those of the readers on my obligations, if any, with regard to these images.
Should I destroy them? Offer to share with former partners? And, more delicately, some of these images display tasteful – not explicit nudity (I worked as a professional photographer in my youth).
Should they be treated differently?
Ember
Dear embers: I think you should ask other people photographed (privately, not on social media) if they would like these photos. Otherwise, offer to delete them.
You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.
