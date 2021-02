Shannon Donnelly’s keen-eyed report on Palm Beach and Palm Beachers

Provenance is everything, especially when that provenance is Kate Ford. Doyle’s auction of the contents of her Palm Beach home exceeded expectations, as did Kate herself. More Palm Beach news here. With a lot of fierce bidding, the salerang topped $ 1,123,857, more than triple the pre-sale estimate. Olivier Debr’s topgetCharacterDark (Blue – BlueBlack), sold for $ 214,000, a new US record for the artist’s work at auction and the second highest price paid for aDebr. But it was Kate la Grande’s extensive collection of fashion jewelry, including a whole bunch of Chanel, that garnered the most interest. Our favorite bundle, Chanel’s multi-brindripoixtorsade necklace and four-strand glass bead necklace, cost $ 8,820, more than 14 times its high estimate. The folks at Doyle’s said there were a lot of PalmBeach bidders, so if you’re at a dinner party and see a piece that looks a lot like the one you saw at Kate’s, well, that’s why. * Hustle and bustle of the island:So this thing that Virgin Island’s Jeffrey Epstein real estate attorneys are pulling, saying there’s no more money for victims but still finding enough to keep PedoIsland pristine while cutting themselves huge checks ? The attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands has none AGDenise georgecontinuesDarren IndykeandRichard Kahn. George wants to freeze the assets, claiming they are deliberately mismanaged to avoid paying victims, while executors and lawyers make sure they pay themselves. * Unmasked: Yes it wasReal Housewives of NewYorkofSinger Ramona,masklessand all touchy-feely, at a yacht party in Palm Beach to celebrate the birthday of Gina “Dr. Gina” Loudon, a conservative radio host and a Donald trump She was also spotted again, without a mask at a crowded Mar-a-Lago event. Ramona has a lot of travel time because RHONY production is halted due to an active COVID-19 case. Bravo asks the team and the cast to stay home. But when they said “Stay home,” Ramona heard “Go to Palm Beach” because, you know, it practically rhymes. * Chip off the old block: The readers of TheShiny Sheet are, as we say in RI, wickedsmaht. TakePatty wilson, for example, which highlights the following on the Soon demolished helipad at the Mar-a-Lago Club: “Why won’t the destruction company that will demolish the helipad sell chunks of concrete and hand all the profits back to the people and families affected by COVID, from frontline workers to faithful deceased? “I’m a senior social security Nana and I’m going to buy a little chip for $ 10 and put it in a necklace with a cross printed on it and give it to my great-grandchild as a reminder that kindness can overcome all. “If the Green Bay Packers can sell bricks, why not here, for a much bigger purpose?” OK, this is a great idea. Really, really good. Easily a million dollars up for grabs. Less mycommish. * Heard: This 29-year-old Budweiser heirJacob Buschand actressWilson Rebel, 40, broke their intense, Instagram-centric relationship. Friends say it’s all about geographic unwantedness, with her living in Los Angeles and him near Palm Beach. Why can’t they meet halfway? Like Saint-Louis, perhaps.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos