The soundtrack of love in seven bollywood issues

From the sensuality of the Telefoon song to the cheerful flurry of Govinda’s age and the male monologue that is Arijit, love

in hindi movies have endless stories

1. Prem Nagar Mein Banaoongi Ghar Main (Chandidas, 1934)

2. Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon (Patanga, 1949)

SongsThe best thing about Hindi movie love songs is that there are so many of them. Not just thousands of love songs, but thousands of types of love songs, offering through endless variety that everyone is a baby. There is Dhanno, whose eyes have pyaar ka surma aur chand ka chumma. There are bad separations, when chand phir nikla, magar tum na aaye. There’s the veiled question of which of the lakhon ishqs sounded you’d like to unveil and the abandonment of the lush double kasht of love in Dreamum Wakeupum. Vishal Bharadwajs knowing the heroines sing Darling! and jalebis with their hips singing O boy o boy. Charlie. Love sounds gutted in Darya (Manmarziyan) and the timid references to the (previous) age of consent in Solah baras ki bali umar ko salam.In the thousands of songs are hundreds of love stories. If I had my path, I would choose one for each week. But here’s a list, just for today, of seven songs.In the first walkie-talkies, the love duo made the couple on celluloid, writes researcher Sangita Gopal. Films often spoke of love beyond the boundaries of caste, class, religion and respectability. The lovers sang to each other in a pastoral setting, their exchange testifying to a kind of equality possible to imagine through love. Their song painted dreams of a different world, a Prem Nagar, as KL Saigal and Uma Sashi sang here, where houses, neighbors, life were made of sublime love. If films (like Achut Kanya) maintained social boundaries by imagining only tragic endings for such love stories, it was the songs that suggested an alternative and poetic reality to audiences. It must mean something that we remember from the songs long after we have forgotten the movies.As long as the movies showed love under siege, those songs of imagined love houses remained, like for example, Architecturally detailed Love Stories, dekho maine dekha hai yeh ek sapna, phoolon ke sheher mein ho ghar apna. (1980)Perhaps one of the most iconic songs in Hindi cinemas, it turned Shamshad Begum, who delivered it telefoon, into a singing sensation. The telephone is the preferred technology of novels. The main call, connecting lovers over literal and metaphorical distances, was also an intimate suggestion of a voice in your ear, so close, but so far away, itself a breathtaking thought. Modernity metaphors in the lyrics often signaled the cosmopolitan quality of fashionable, private, pleasant romance.

In another song (also written by Rajendra Krishan), metaphorical post offices, police thanas and systematic school worlds have all been undermined by secret sensualities of desire, augmented by potential private connection technologies, in outside social control ankhon ka daak khana nazron ke taar hain. As the telephone has become a mainstay of love in real life, telephone songs, like Jalte hain jiske liye, have become part of the repertoire of Hindi cinemas.

3. The lovers’ argument or Mohabbat kar lo, ji bhar lo, aji kisne roka hai (fool) (Aar Paar, 1954)

The most common type of duo where lovers debate the merits of love, rather than imagining it together. Usually, men expressed their ismein bhi dhoka hai skepticism, and women claimed that such cynicism was the refuge of emotional cowards and love of escapees was the measure of your engagement with the world ho sake toh duniya chhod do, duniya hi dhoka hai sulking yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaaye toh kya hai ?. These gender wars were philosophical. Perhaps they reflected shifting gender equations, as women shifted with education and mobility, sparking male concerns about vulnerability, framed by the uncertainties of urban migration.

Many of these songs were found in the urban films of Guru Dutt and Navketan. Full of jokes, nonk-jhonk, flirtation, role-playing and urban delights of hinglish and slang thoko nahin bundle, baitho ji chup chaap. A fun genre reversal is found in Love in Simla where Joy Mukherjee sighs and utters LOVE ka matlab hai pyaar, while Sadhana in maximum anti-romantic eye-rolling mode, says it should really be spelled BORE. The arguments of lovers reminded us that love is also a shared pleasure. Such songs have sometimes appeared, albeit less exuberantly, in later films, such as jaane kyon log pyaar karte hain (Dil Chahta Hai, 2001).

4. Main chali main chali, dekho pyaar ki gali (Padosan, 1968)

Like Saira Bano in her cherry print shirt, many 1960s movie women, in pedal strollers and tight churidars, stroll fantasizing about dream lovers in the company of their girlfriends, a merry bunch of Krishna-less gopikas. At picnics and pajama parties, they fondled each other while singing ae kaash kisi deewane ko, humse bhi mohabbat ho jaaye.

Their role play and teasing made the air damp with desire and the sama suhana with female voices.

These songs disappeared in the 1970s when they returned with Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenges Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye (1995) except Kajol sang inside, with a family watching, not at a picnic with girlfriends.

5. Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge (Sholay, 1975)

The 1970s marked a decline in love stories and a centrality of the male figure. This was the heyday of bromance men declaring their love for each other, bringing the disguised quirk closer to previous cross-dressing songs. The movies have given prominence to the working class hero, but the space for women on screen has shrunk. Duets, emotional songs, even cabarets, are becoming rarer.

6. What is your style number? (Haseena Maan Jayegi, 1999)

Govinda’s films brought back duo streetwise swag. They also introduced physicality through athletic street dances and the joyful flurry of dual meanings. Their slightly nutty quality showcased a friendlier, more cheerful style of love, which was also slightly androgynous and without shyness. The romance expressed the freshness and joys of faltugiri, resisting the pressures of post-liberalization success.

This physicality is gentrified in the films of Shah Rukh or Salman. SRK-Kajol and SRK-Juhi had a pleasant comedic collegiality, but the exhilaration of street dancing gradually turned into nightclubs, dandiyas, and wedding dances with high-end backup dancers. Dharma productions.

7. A song called Arijit (every movie since Aashiqui 2 or that’s what it does)

Love duets and lip syncing have receded in the movies. You could say they were encompassed in the homogenizing and sonorous voice of Arijit, a sort of mumblecore Himesh Reshammiya, who was himself a version of Vile Talks juice center of the juiciest Altaf Raja.

It’s no surprise that a piece of research in 2017 revealed 126 songs sung by men and only 56 by women. Arijit’s songs are usually an inner male monologue depicted on montages, as disconnected from the other person in the love story, like an unsent email. If an Arijit song was on Tinder, it would ask you what you’re looking for rather than singing a love duet to figure out which dance you can dance together. In an age where we connect more virtually, maybe piyas don’t have to be in Rangoon to be far away.

What the loneliness of the pandemic, constant suspicion of each other’s politics will bring in the form of love songs now I wonder. I dream of a velvety, daring duo, libidinally imbued with connection, which will make us hold our breath but I do not hold my breath.

Vohra is a filmmaker, writer and founder, Agents of Ishq