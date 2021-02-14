Entertainment
Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee Out Of The House? Actor slams Paras Chhabra on Twitter
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed Paras Chhabra and thanked Rashami Desai on Twitter, expressing her desire to meet the Bigg Boss 13 nominee soon.
PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 14, 2021 7:41 AM
TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy player for Eijaz Khan, is out of the series. It is not yet known whether she (on behalf of Eijaz) was eliminated from the match hosted by Salman Khan.
Shortly after Saturday’s episode ended with Paras Chhabra revealing why he never supported her, Devoleena tweeted, “We should actually understand the meaning of #support. Supporter k naam pe bhi kalaa daag ban gaya #girgit. nahi chahiye tha. Gandi gandi harkatein karega toh tareefein thodi batorega (That’s a black spot in the name of a supporter. Chameleon! If he didn’t want to support, he should have avoided coming on the show! He will not be praised for dirty actions.) .. # BB14. “
Paras was heard saying on the show, Mai karunga isko support? Tweet Marti thi simple liye! (Will I support her? She used to tweet against me). Jasmin Bhasin also nodded in agreement, adding that she also tweeted against me but deleted those posts later.
Responding to Devoleena’s birthday wishes, her close friend Rashami Desai tweeted: “Babyyyyyyy you are my rock star unconditional love baby and yes you gave me a heart attack. But I’m proud of you that n ‘ was not easy. ” Devoleena also replied, “I love you and meet me soon now … Gossip is just paas (I have gossip).”
While there has been no official announcement of her exit from the show, Devoleena has RT-ing numerous tweets praising her trip to Bigg Boss 14 and telling her that she “played superb as a proxy for her. ‘Eijaz’ and will be missed by his fans. She also thanked the fans of contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya, expressing their gratitude for his behavior and connection to him on the show.
Also read: Namit Das: I’m not a cynic; I am a big fan of the Valentine’s Day
Devoleena, who was a candidate on BIgg Boss 13 and had to quit halfway due to health issues, entered the show this year to play for Eijaz. Ejaz had to leave the show due to previous engagements.
