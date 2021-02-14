Their life was consumed as entertainment. Years later, some stars are seeing a reassessment.

In the 2000s, at the height of the reality TV boom, the media reported breathlessly about the life of pop singer Britney Spears and socialite Paris Hilton. They were the mainstays of tabloid headlines and late-night punchlines, constantly documented but rarely taken seriously.

They were packaged in a consumer product, said Allison Yarrow, author of 90s Bitch: Media, Culture, and the Failed Promise of Gender Equality, a book that reassessed Clinton-era journalists such as Lorena Bobbitt. and Tonya Harding.

But there was always more to the story and in recent days the culture as a whole has faced reminders.

Framing Britney Spears, a New York Times documentary that debuted Feb.5 on FX, painted a disturbing portrait of her life in court-sanctioned guardianship and examined how the public image of stars was distorted by sexism and the sensationalism of the news media.

Four days later, Paris Hilton described to Utah lawmakers the daily verbal, mental and physical abuse she says she suffered at a troubled youth facility in the 1990s, adding important context to her life. a woman often ridiculed by comedians and other public opinion.

Hiltons’ emotional testimony came a week after Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, whose relationship with Marilyn Manson became tabloid fodder in the late 2000s, wrote on Instagram that the musician had me horribly abused for years after treating her as a teenager. Manson has denied Woods’ claims.

The revelations about the three women appear to have sparked a wave of re-evaluations, causing many to reconsider their perceptions and take into account the passionate celebrity culture that critics say objected to Spears, mocked Hilton and appeared to ignore the story of Manson’s disturbing comments.

I think there was a lot we were allowing because of who could tell the story and who had the power, said Bea Arthur, registered therapist and social psychologist, adding that mainstream media has often been biased towards the point of view. suburban white daddy.

In the days since Framing Britney Spears was created, Twitter was inundated with old headlines and TV clips that critics say show how the pop star, who struggles with mental health issues, fell victim to the public, press and legal system.

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer drew particular attention for a 2003 interview with Spears that critics believe to be linked to sexism. In the interview, Sawyer appeared to defend the remarks of the then Maryland First Lady, who said she wanted to shoot Spears, so 21. ABC News did not respond to a request for comment.

Matt Lauer, the former TODAY host who was sacked by NBC News in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, also faces criticism for a 2006 interview with Spears, featured in the documentary, in which he presses the singer on her skills as a mom. NBC News officials declined to comment. (Lauer has denied the misconduct allegations.)

Likewise, Woods ‘Instagram post was followed by renewed attention to Mansons’ past comments. In a quote that resurfaced in various news articles about Woods’ allegations, Manson told Spin magazine in 2009 that he had called her 158 times a day after a breakup.

I have fantasies every day about smashing his head with a hammer, said Manson, who first met Wood when she was a teenager in his thirties.

In response to questions by music magazine Metal Hammer, Manson’s reps said last year that his comment to Spin was “obviously a rock star theatrical interview promoting a new record.”

In many ways, the reassessment of these entertainment personalities speaks to a society that has been drastically reshaped by the #MeToo movement and, generally speaking, is paying more attention to issues of trauma, mental health, bodily shame and misogyny and where these issues intersect with identity issues.

I think people thought celebrity lives were meant to be consumed as entertainment, which really erased their humanity, Arthur said.

What is happening now is a postmortem, Arthur added. What have we done wrong? How did we fail these women?

The impulse to investigate the realities underlying cultural rumor may have been deepened by documentaries from the # MeToo era such as Lifetimes Surviving R. Kelly, on the R&B musician, and HBOs Leaving Neverland, on Michael Jackson. (R. Kelly has denied the allegations of sexual abuse. Jackson, who long professed his innocence before his death in 2009, was acquitted of pedophilia charges in 2005.)

We have a generation now where young people are much more media savvy consumers and much more skeptical of the stories presented to them than I think teens were in the 1990s and early 2000s, a Yarrow said.

Yarrow added that a crucial difference between the media landscape of 20 years ago and today is that celebrities can create their own characters through social media platforms, thus undermining the influence of paparazzi photographers and other creators. of images.

Twitter and Instagram, in particular, are forums where average people can argue for high profile figures they believe are being unfairly slandered, a phenomenon documented in Framing Britney Spears.

#FreeBritney, a social media campaign run by fans who believe Spears is indeed imprisoned by her guardianship, was fueled in part by young people who feel a spiritual kinship with the popular artist and a deep empathy for her issues. Mental Health.

While many Gen Z weren’t alive or were just babies when Spears entered the pop culture scene in the late 1990s, Gen Z found strength in Spears’ music and in his life story.

When Daniel Read, 23, who lives outside of Coventry, England, was a child, his mother used to play pop music while she vacuumed. It was when Read first heard the hit song Baby, One More Time, sparking a lifelong affection for Spears.

After 2007 I started to like her even more because at the time I was being bullied in school and obviously you could tell she was going through it all. I just thought she had so much strength to be able to go through this, and I think it really helped me, said Read, who is part of the #FreeBritney movement on social media.

Britney deserves basic human rights. Gen Z and Stan Twitter are doing your fucking job. Lets free her. #FreeBritney seems carefree || was || (@repwhiskey) July 5, 2020

If Gen Z single-handedly can play a prank on the President of the United States through tik tok, then we absolutely can #FreeBritney sarah (@sebashford) July 5, 2020

On TikTok, one of the leading platforms on which Gen Z humor, culture and trends are shaped, the hashtag #BritneySpears has been viewed over 1.6 billion times and the hashtag #FreeBritney has been viewed. more than 421 million times. On Twitter, accounts owned by avid popstar stans have started including the hashtag #FreeBritney in display names and profile bios.

While Spears’ support on social media is greater than that of Hiltons, there has always been a wave for Hilton. Many users on platforms like Twitter have thanked Hilton not only for coming out about her abuse, but also for testifying about it in a Utah court.

How Gen Z rallied around Spears and Hilton could be linked to generational openness to mental health issues and the likelihood that their members have received treatment for those issues.

A 2018 American Psychological Association report reported that Gen Z are more sensitive to their own mental health than previous generations, and said Gen Z made up the largest percentage of all generations receiving counseling.

Social media culture has helped Gen Z de-stigmatize these issues and take up conversations about mental health as a form of power rather than a punchline. Young women on social media have also made strides in de-stigmatizing femininity, mental health issues, and female sexuality.

In my life it’s been short, but there was no change in the way I felt until I got on the internet and saw people being genuinely themselves. It gave me that push to be authentically myself, said Chrissy Chlapecka, 20, of Chicago, a TikTok creator with more than 2.4 million followers who creates sexually positive and anti-misogynistic content promoting the power of femininity.

thank you, @ParisHilton for testifying today in Utah in support of SB 127, a bill that would regulate and end the abusive warehouses of the troubled teen industry. We see you, we hear you. Thank you for your advocacy. RGerstung (@ Statebird2) February 8, 2021

Gen Z say they hope these movements move society away from seeing women like Spears and Hilton as ridiculous and move closer to a world where they and women like Wood can be empowered. speak out without fear of being stigmatized or reversing their own careers.

My generation looks at things and says to itself: Why? Why are we doing this? Why is it like this? Take it all, question it all and say, Oh, it’s bulls —. I think there is potential for a lot of change, Chlapecka said.