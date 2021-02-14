8 Bollywood Couples Whose Instagram PDA Will Be Your Ultimate Cure

Some Bollywood couples also have a fairytale love story in their real life. A love story that looks and feels as filmed as a love story on reel to its fans and followers. In a world of social media, where every type of statement comes in the form of an Instagram post or a hashtag tweet, there are these adorable real-life Bollywood couples who would like you to believe a little more firmly. in love.

Bollywood couples are the torchbearers of every new trend that takes social media by storm. Fans are always eager to hear what their favorite B-Town couple are up to to commemorate special occasions. Valentine’s Day is a special occasion where we can look back and marvel at some of the most touching PDA moments we’ve spotted on the official grip of those Bollywood stars who are reducing us to mush. Here’s a list of our top 10 favorite Bollywood PDA moments on social media:

1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

There’s a reason they’ve been given the title of Most Loved Power Couple. There are countless moments when Ranveer’s rather vocal declaration of his love for Deepika in awards and interviews has stolen millions of hearts. Often times the two are seen leaving cute comments on each other’s Instagram posts and their fans are overwhelmed with all that love again. Both have put together the same photos for special occasions like their birthdays. The last love message Ranveer posted was last month on Deepika’s birthday where he is seen hugging her and he captioned the photo with – “Biwi No.1 ï¸ ÂðÂ§¿ @deepikapadukone #happy Birthday“. Trust him to always be filmed in his approach!

2. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Their love story was kind of a whirlwind and it makes us believe again in the special feeling of love. The age gap between them has never been a concern as they both seem to be deeply in love with each other. Always appreciating each other’s work and being each other’s greatest cheerleader, they’ve made everything like the powerful couple that they are. Priyanka often posts cute posts of them spending time together and being so comfortable with each other. She has several posts with him on his social media account with her dog Diana and her beloved husband. The last one had them all three lying on a couch which she captioned as – These two …

– @madhumalati. Ps. Thank you @moncler for Diana’s fabulous coat!

3. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Tinsel Town’s new parents are having too much happiness to contain at the moment. It’s only been a month with their daughter Vamika embracing their lives and the couple are over the moon. Throughout Anushka’s pregnancy, Anushka’s social media handle was filled with adorable posts where Virat was helping her practice yoga and spend quality time with her. Throughout the lockdown, Anushka uploaded fun and cute videos of Virat entertaining her around the house. There are also videos of them playing quizzes to see who knows who best. They do all kinds of cute couple stuff and are greatly admired by their fans. Anushka always captioned her photos with him with something adorable, one of the last was when he wasn’t home was captioned like – “3 years old to us and very soon 3 of us. we… I miss you ”. “

4. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

The happy couple who spends most of their time in London exude a romantic, fairytale vibe with their cute PDA moments. Sonam puts together cute stories of their funny conversations or cute little messages with them chilling out together. She has posted several posts on social media that strongly express her feelings about how she thinks she has the best husband ever. The two look completely in love and bask in her glory. She even recently shared a throwback photo on her official Instagram from a time when she was offered by the love of her life. She captioned the photo with – “Back on a wonderful trip where my handsome husband @anandahuja offered me # August2017 #New York #everydayphenomenal“

5. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

They have never hesitated to express their love on social media. Both have shared several photos on their official handles. They look very much in love and aren’t afraid to express it with cute pictures and affectionate captions. Farhan Akhtar has found love in Shibani for the second time and it seems they have bonded for life. Her birthday message for Shibani was sweet and simple yet imbued with a lot of love that you would want to say to your partner too! He captioned a photo of them with the caption – “You will always have my shoulder to lean on.” Happy Birthday @shibanidandekar .. I love you ï¸Â »

6. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Monkeys love them to call her and it’s as touching as ever. Bipasha often posts lots of videos of them working out together as they are both passionate about fitness. Love always finds its way to each other and this B-Town couple is living proof of that. They also set an example for the younger generation with their heartfelt messages. Karan has publicly stated how he feels so lucky to have Bipasha in his life and thinks she is a phenomenal partner to have. Bipasha also posts drooling messages when they are not together to express how much she misses her husband. One of her last posts had a loving caption that read, “The New Year for me won’t start until you are back home safely… I love you and miss you like crazy.” #monkeylove“

7. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

She may be the last superstar to join the Insta family, but she’s caught up on her features. PDA moments on social media are one thing and celebrities are the trailblazers that make this trend fun and enviable, all at the same time. She loves return items very much and some of her most loving messages to her husband are photos from their first period of courtesy. While for a few she adds her quirky touch to the captions, for a few of the returning images she expresses her deepest love for Saif. One of the images back to our hearts where she made a little pun and captioned the image with – “My saif-havre ♥ ï¸Â ♥ ï¸Â#flashbackfriday“

8. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Adorable and so in love! They spent their entire stay cooking delicious delicacies and enjoying them together. Recently, Kriti has also been spotted hanging out with Pulkit’s family. Their posts are brimming with love and they’re ready for any PDA social media moment they may have. Recently for Pulkit’s birthday, Kriti put up a very sweet picture of them and captioned it as – “Happy birthday baby ï¸Â As you get one year younger, I just have one thing to say. , you are one in a billion, there is no one like you, and there never will be ï¸Â

@pulkitsamrat. I love you ï¸Â »