Canada needed a boost from Hollywood to recognize the Kelly Fyffe-Marshalls film. Toronto creatives aim to change this trajectory in the future

A Toronto film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, a big achievement for the Canadian film industry, but the director says nobody cared until a Hollywood filmmaker recognized it.

“It was very disheartening. In this pandemic, I have no other way to truly experience this accomplishment. I don’t have the chance to have a party, I can’t celebrate with people. It was supposed to be my celebration, and it was taken away because Canada didn’t care until Ava (DuVernay) spoke about it, ”director Kelly Fyffe-Marshall said.

Fyffe-Marshall’s film “Black Bodies” recently starred at Sundance and she tweeted his disappointment at the lack of support from the Canadian media.

“It affects your mental health in a debilitating way. I often think, why should I try for a country that doesn’t want to try for me? “Said Fyffe-Marshall.

After his tweet went viral and DuVernay tweeted that Canada should be proud, Fyffe-Marshall began to receive celebration and attention for the film. Several Canadian media outlets then ran a cover of Fyffe-Marshall, alluding to DuVernay’s tweet as a badge of honor for the filmmaker and her film, but it was bitter. Why did it take a nod from south of the border for his own country to sit down and notice his hard work?

“But (my tweet wasn’t) just for media attention. We need to look at our infrastructure and change it so that we can stop losing Canadians to the United States. I know I can go to the United States tomorrow and my career will be so successful, ”said Fyffe-Marshall.

“In Canada, a lot of production companies say they want to hire more black people, but (say) they don’t know where to find them or that we don’t have enough experience. I want to be the person who says (it’s) garbage.

“Black Bodies” is a short film about a real-life racist incident involving Fyffe-Marshall and two friends in California. The film features two actors performing spoken word works about the trauma of being a victim of anti-black racism.

“(Making) ‘Black Bodies’ was therapeutic for me. After this traumatic incident, I needed a way to get my emotions out and this was the first time I could do this on film in a very direct way.

When the Fyffe-Marshall team reached out to the media to cover the film shown at Sundance, they were struck with resistance and disinterest. Although the film garnered media attention when it premiered at TIFF in 2020, Fyffe-Marshall says the majority of the publicity surrounding “Black Bodies” at the time resembled how Canadian media was doing it. one stone two birds – reporting on Black Lives Matter and a new film at TIFF.

The pull and push factors for talented creative entrepreneurs in Toronto to pursue their dreams elsewhere weigh heavily on them.

Jordan Oram, cinematographer and cinematographer on “Black Bodies,” says it’s common Canadian rhetoric – emphasizing the optics of aligning our accolades with notable talent south of the border. .

“We need to look at what we have to our advantage as Canadians and stop relying on someone else to tell us how to do what we do best,” Oram said.

“We haven’t normalized success in Canada, and we are very early in the ideation phase of what success looks like for Torontonians. Once we start working in our communities to build this part, we will go further. ”

While Oram has worked with notable international celebrities like Chris Rock, Usher, Coldplay, and Miguel, he doesn’t allow those working relationships to validate his professional success.

Oram says he wishes there was someone like him when he was younger who worked to bring the story of success elsewhere to endless opportunities at home.

“I want to be able to take whatever I’ve been able to accomplish elsewhere and apply it to my community here. The biggest projects I’ve done to date have been filmed here. ”

Oram strives to be part of projects that prioritize filming in Toronto. His latest projects – “SpiralA film starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as a CBC television series “The Porter” in conjunction with BET Plus – were filmed in Toronto. For Oram, this inspires pride.

In fact, Oram would like to see more production companies go one step further and feature Toronto in their stories, rather than filming here, but making the set an American city.

“We must be proud of our city, otherwise who will?” Oram said. “It doesn’t start with the conversation. It starts with just showing and doing.

For singer and songwriter Savannah Ré, the screening and directing Oram mentioned is about community development, which she says is fairly new to Toronto.

“America has tons of labels that mobilize resources for their talents. In Canada, we are still learning to build.

Building a community has been monumental for Ré’s success. Despite limited access to government funding – she says she has applied for several grants over the past seven years and only received one from the Toronto Arts Council – she has been able to build a strong network by working with notable Canadian music producers like Boi-1da. and Jordon Manswell, who helped his career flourish.

“Community support means access and knowledge, whether it’s lessons, voice coaching, or a global database of affordable resources,” added Ré.

When Ré first toured North America for fellow Canadian singer Jessie Reyez, she says many in the audience never heard of her music, but were “bright and open” to discovering her sound and his voice.

For her, this “blind support” is slowly starting to materialize in Toronto. She says she sees less of the “crab in a barrel” mentality that Toronto was known for.

“I’ve been making music in town for almost a decade. The energy is completely different. I have the feeling that we are really on the verge of giving birth to the full Toronto movement, ”said Ré.

Oram and Fyffe-Marshall may be part of the movement Re is talking about, as they are both determined to redefine their community pride and create opportunity.

Despite having been constantly ignored on film and television sets in the past, and now feeling ignored for one of her greatest accomplishments, Fyffe-Marshall still feels responsible for breaking a cycle of neglect among entrepreneurs. creatives of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, colored) in Canada. She makes a point of having a staff predominantly of black women for her films.

Oram creates institutional mentoring programs through an organization called Hire Higher, which launched in spring 2021.

“(When) I started to achieve that level of personal fulfillment that I always wanted to achieve for myself, I started to realize that it wasn’t as fun if I didn’t have community. of people who could share my wealth. So I started to really think about ways to create endless opportunities for other creatives, ”said Oram, adding that once we start standardizing the successful models at home, the more of them will be.

“And that’s what they call pioneers.”