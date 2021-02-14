Entertainment
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Special Messages
Today is Valentine’s Day and it is a day dedicated to love, emotions and a lot of warmth and gratitude to your loved ones. Our city-B celebrities who love to get mushy for their soul mates took this special day as an opportunity to talk about their undying love for them. From Virushka to newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, everyone has spoken of love and praised their loved ones. Check it out …
Varun Dhawan, who just tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, shared with her a cute snap from one of their international vacations, all covered in warm clothes and lots of love. The actor captioned the soft click saying “Every day everywhere (red heart emoticon) V”. Varun is indeed the perfect husband.
Surely Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a loving Sunday today. Her Sundays usually make her binge on delicious food and treat her sweet tooth and it looks like today will be extra special. She shared a multi-click edit video with her husband Raj Kundra and added the Baaghi – Sab Tera track to it. Her long post says a lot about her soul mate’s love. Check it out.
Malaika Arora didn’t need a post to share to express her love for Arjun Kapoor. All she had to do was put up a photo of Arjun Kapoor saying “Love is in the air”. Aww! Now it’s a smart and sassy way to wish your stepdad a valentine’s day on social media and get all the attention.
Anushka Sharma is getting limp that day and shamelessly shared a nice click with her husband with a panoramic sunset in the background and said, “Not too big that particular day, but today seemed to be. the perfect day to post posed sunset photos. My Valentine’s Day every day forever and beyond. Like!
Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a photo with her husband Sriram Nene and added a romantic song to it and put some cute heart effects on it. This sweet click video is all about love and romance and she captioned it saying, “Celebrate love everyday. Happy Valentine’s Day. ”Madhuri Dixit captured the good essence of this special day.
Here are a few more articles filled with love from our folks in the industry making sure our social media feed is all about love! Bring it to Tinsel Town.
