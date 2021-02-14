Topgolf Comes to San Bernardino County in 2022 with Location in Ontario

The city of Ontario will soon be home to Topgolf, the sports entertainment, food and beverage entertainment complex that features high-tech golf games that many say are addictive.

Texas-based Topgolf plans to build a nearly 600,000 square foot facility on 13.7 acres of undeveloped land owned by San Bernardino County at the corner of Archibald Avenue and Fourth Street in Ontario.

The property is adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park, located north of Interstate 10 and the Ontario International Airport.

“Topgolf will be an exceptional entertainment asset that will attract people from all over Southern California to San Bernardino County,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the board of supervisors, whose 4th district includes the future Topgolf site.

In a statement, Hagman said the Topgolf concept “appeals to all ages, and everyone will benefit from the income that is directed towards improving the country’s regional park system.”

Topgolf and the county entered into a 20-year lease agreement in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the project, according to the county.

Now, however, they are moving forward, with construction activities slated to begin this monthly completion slated for early 2022.

The deal will bring in more than $ 625,000 a year to support the county’s regional park system, which includes Mojave Narrows in Victorville, Mojave River Forks in Hesperia, and Calico Ghost Town in Yermo.

The new three-story site, which is expected to employ more than 400 people when opened, will include 102 golf bays, a full-service restaurant and bar.

More than 200 TVs, a rooftop terrace with a fire pit, and space for corporate and social events are also planned, according to the company.

Topgolf’s technology experience centers on customers hitting microchip golf balls on the outfield while playing classic Topgolf games.

Most sites include free Xbox video game consoles, shuffleboard, foosball, and games on the patio. A club known as KidZone hosts spring, summer and fall academies for children, the company said.

Topgolf also plans to add a mini golf experience after the site opens.

“We visit Topgolf every time we go to Las Vegas,” said Sheila Weathers, who lives in Oak Hills. “I’m not a golfer, but the first time we went I took a few swings and got hooked.”

Weathers said she plans to visit Ontario Topgolf “at least three times a month or more”.

In addition to the Ontario site, Topgolf also plans to build a facility in El Segundo that is expected to replace the lakes at the El Segundo municipal golf course.

Hagman came up with the idea of ​​using the county-owned land in Ontario for a golf-related attraction and then sharing it with the county’s property services department, which approached Topgolf almost four years ago, said the count.

The county’s real estate services department deserves a lot of praise and credit for approaching Topgolf with the idea of ​​making county-owned land the company’s first location in Southern California, Hagman said.

Chris Callaway, Director of Development at Topgolf, said his company chose San Bernardino County for its “because of its convenient regional location in the Inland Empire, strong business performance and large and growing population.” .

Being positioned just north of Interstate 10 and west of Interstate 15 allows Topgolf to connect and entertain many communities and businesses in the area, Callaway said.

“San Bernardino County has been great to work with and has been very supportive of business,” said Callaway. Throughout the transaction process, they resolved issues as we progressed in finalizing the deal. transaction, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership together. “

In the state, Topgolf sites in Southern California will join Topgolf Roseville outside Sacramento and Topgolf San Jose, which is scheduled to open this year, according to the company.

Founded in 2000, Topgolf has nearly 50 locations in the US, UK, Australia and Mexico.

For updates on the progress and expected opening date of the Topgolf Ontario tour www.TopGolf.com/us/ontario.

Daily Press reporter René Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.