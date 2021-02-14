Valentine’s Day 2021: this is how Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Gauahar Khan celebrate the day of love





Bollywood celebrities seem to have caught Valentine’s Day fever as they showered love on their loved ones. Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia celebrated Love Day with special messages for their partners. Actor Shilpa Shetty wrote an adorable article for her husband Raj Kundra, writing some lyrics for Baaghi 2’s romantic song “Sab Tera”. “Main toh tere rang mein dhal chuki hoon… Bas teri ban chuki hoon… Mera mujhme kuch nahin… Sab tera, sab tera. From THEN to now… May smiles NEVER change. I love you my #Biscuit, @ rajkundra9… You are and you will be my Valentine every day… but you will wish yourself today. Happy Valentine’s Day! ”Shilpa Shetty wrote alongside a video collage of photos of the couple. Actor Gauahar Khan wished his fans, “A Happy Love Day,” with an Instagram story featuring herself and her husband Zaid Darbar. The cute selfie video shows the newlyweds making faces. Gauahar captioned the video, writing, “Much more to be chalky with my funny bunny.” The two tied the knot in December last year after dating for a while. Angad Bedi wrote a rather hilarious post for actor-wife Neha Dhupia, emphasizing the importance of wishing partners on Valentine’s Day. “If you want to stay sukhi, be sure to post today. Otherwise, be ready for Kutt !!! On my Valentine’s Day @nehadhupia it’s time to get you that #missedcall love you always ring, ”the Gunjan Saxena actor wrote alongside a loving photo of himself and Neha. Actor Evelyn Sharma posted a romantic photo of herself and her partner and thanked him for ‘choosing’ her. “One day you will find someone who chooses you and continues to choose you every day, and that is when you will be grateful for everything that has happened as they did. A day to be cherished for life. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love, ”Evelyn wrote. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated Valentine’s Day by cutting a cake together and making a wish. Bipasha posted a video of their celebration and wrote a heartfelt message for her husband, thanking him for all the surprises and love he made her happy with. “This year … our first celebration together @iamksgofficial you do everyday like valentine for me. Thank you for the surprises, the gifts, the care, the hugs, the hugs, the kisses, the foot massages, the happiness, the laughter, the joy… and millions of things and feelings. Thank you for your heart. Thank you for being my person. I love you now and forever, ”Bipasha wrote. The actor posted another Instagram video of herself reading a poem written for her by Karan. Bipasha shared that the Qubool Hai actor writes his poetry every Valentine’s Day. “Valentine’s Day Love Scroll. Every year my husband @iamksgofficial writes poetry for me and presents it to me like a scroll, ”Bipasha wrote alongside the video.







