Matt Hancock visits Hollywood

Matt Hancock, always a wise politician, was inspired by Contagion for the deployment of the vaccine in the United Kingdom.

The 2011 film shows doctors, government officials, and the public battling a global pandemic of a new virus from bats. You can see the similarities.

In an interview with LBC, Hancock revealed the vaccine’s “big dispute over prioritization” by Contagion proved to him that the UK had to be prepared as soon as one was available.

It’s good to know that he learned the importance of planning. Who knows, the UK might have ended up launching the vaccine on the fly if it hadn’t taken those 106 minutes to watch it.

“I wouldn’t say this movie was my main source of advice on this,” he said as he put down his popcorn. It is a relief. Imagine being in a room surrounded by leading experts and advisers saying one thing, only to ignore them altogether to follow the plot of the last movie you saw.

But then his fellow minister Michael Gove suggested once people got “enough of the experts,” then maybe this scenario isn’t as far-fetched as you’d like to think.

Hancock went on to demonstrate excellent foresight skills: “I knew that when the vaccine was good, and I always had confidence that it would be, the demand would be huge and we had to be prepared to vaccinate all the adults in the world. country. “

“I wasn’t going to settle for less,” he added, standing up confidently as the credits rolled in.

“I insisted that we ensure the safety of the British public – and of all the British public – because my primary responsibility as UK health secretary is the health of the nation.”

The man read his job title. He probably thought he was sitting down to watch Contagion was absolutely vital to manage everything, right after the well-designed copy of Pandemics for Dummies on his bedside table.

With this revelation, at least we know that the UK would also be ready if an overgrown prehistoric lizard chose to attack or if a giant ape, unwittingly unleashed by an eccentric billionaire, climbed the Shard.

Perhaps this dependence on the big screen for advice is also why Robert Jenrick did not step in to prevent the construction of the UK’s first deep coal mine for thirty years. Jenrick knows the next Ice Age will be fun japes with an animated sloth and a goofy saber-toothed squirrel.

What else could we learn from Hollywood? How to create sticky but satisfying meals from insects in the face of food insecurity? How to scare children and channel their terrified cries into electricity to power the whole country? How can displacement caused by extreme weather events be solved by patting ruby ​​red slippers together?

Maybe if the UK government had thought about going find some courage, a heart and a brain, we wouldn’t be in the same mess we are with COVID now.

Hopefully the Scottish secretary won’t take his advice Brave Heart to respond to calls for independence. It didn’t seem to end well for Mel Gibson or Patrick McGoohan.

But there was something a little The thickness of it on the efforts to save the Union recently.

Downing Street has apparently considered moving Prince Edward from Surrey to Edinburgh to help break the growing support for independence – though likely not in the same way as its namesake King Edward I, also known as the Hammer of the Scottish.

Next, Boris Johnson visited a factory in Livingston to highlight the collaboration across the UK against COVID. Unfortunately, he appears to have made the visit just days after several workers tested positive.

Asked about it by Ian Blackford at PMQ, the Prime Minister replied: “No one has raised this issue with me before or since. Except, of course, Blackford ten seconds ago.

Johnson continued, “It’s my job to visit every part of this country. Nothing and no one will stop me. Least of all a deadly virus, apparently.

Of course, he also caused a sensation on the trip by suggesting that the “endless talk” of a Scottish independence referendum was “now totally irrelevant to the concerns of most people”.

He said: “You keep talking about a referendum, and we don’t really know what this referendum would aim to achieve. We don’t know what the point would be. Well, don’t say the obvious here, but I think the goal would be for Scotland to be independent.

He later clarified that he meant there was no “clear description of what the constitutional situation will be after this referendum”, which is a bit ironic, coming from the Brexit party means Brexit. Maybe independence means independence. Someone should make a movie about it – “Freedom”.