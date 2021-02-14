Actor Richard Dreyfuss and Vista filmmaker hail Lincoln’s biggest speech

During former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill over the past week, the name and words of another president, Abraham Lincoln, were repeatedly mentioned. Lincolns eloquent speeches about lamenting mob violence and healing the wounds of nations have never been more timely.

The continued relevance of the 16th Presidents is at the center of Lincolns Greatest Speech: The Second Inaugural Speech, an hour-long documentary that Vista filmmaker Ken Kebow released last month for broadcast online. Originally produced in 2016 as an educational program for schools, the film features Los Angeles historian and author Ronald C. White Jr. and Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, who lives in the North County community of Los Angeles. ‘Olivenhain.

Dreyfuss opens the film by delivering the entire seven-minute speech, an experience he says he enjoyed: the second inaugural for me is quite beautiful. As an actor, this is one of the things you want to get started on.

The team behind the documentary Lincolns Greatest Speech: The Second Inaugural, Lincoln historian Ronald C. White Jr., left, filmmaker Ken Kebow and Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss of The Dreyfuss Initiative. (Courtesy of Ken Kebow)

Dreyfuss is the founder of the Dreyfuss Civic Initiative, a 17-year-old nonprofit, non-partisan organization that aims to revive civics education in public schools to re-instill in American youth an incynical love for the country, democracy, the Constitution and the Declaration Rights. He frequently lectures on the subject across the country and is currently completing a book on the subject.

Kebow, a documentary and commercial director, said he was motivated to relaunch the film by the political divide that is now shaking America.

I watched everything that is going on in this country and realized that more than at any time in history since 1865 what Lincoln has said about a very divided country is so relevant and meaningful today, Kebow said.

The film is based on the 2002 Whites book of the same name. White believes that the second inaugural speech given on March 4, 1865, and not the more famous Gettysburg speech on November 19, 1863, was Lincolns’ crowning achievement as a writer. Lincoln thought so too. White says in the film that there are only a handful of people in world history whose words are still repeated regularly today and one of them is Lincoln, despite the fact that he had only one year of formal education.

Lincoln can be a role model, White said. He can teach us humility. He can teach us to respect each other, even if our opinions differ. He can teach us to reach out in a civil conversation rather than an uncivil conversation.

The 701-word address was uttered in the closing weeks of the four-year civil war. Although the Confederacy lost, Lincoln did not celebrate the Union victory in the speech. Instead, he spoke in a gloomy, inclusive, sermon-like manner about how southerners and northerners alike and war may have been God’s punishment for the sin of slavery. Its final lines announced Lincolns’ plan to heal the divided nation: with wickedness to no one, with charity to all … let us strive to complete the work we are in to heal the wounds of the nations, to … to achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace.

Dreyfuss said he happily signed the Kebows documentary because he had a deep respect for Lincolns’ intelligence, political acumen and immense capacity for change. Dreyfuss believes the strategic discourse signaled Lincolns’ plan to reinvest in the South rather than starving it economically as punishment. Sadly, Lincoln was assassinated 41 days after the inauguration.

His first shot over the arch was in the second half of this talk where he said he saw no distinction between one side and the other and how, as Americans, they were all going to pay for it. price and the privilege in which they were, said Dreyfuss. . In the inaugural second, he held out his hand. I thought if he had lived he would have invented the Marshall Plan 100 years earlier.

Dreyfuss said that, as difficult as the Civil War was for Lincoln in his first term, the reconstruction effort in his second term could have been an even greater test of his abilities.

The war was just the act of a play that didn’t make it to town but ended up on the road, Dreyfuss said. Lincoln knew that war was just about getting rid of the trash on the streets, and then the real work had to begin.

Kebow said the idea for the film originated five years ago while working as a cameraman for UCSD-TV and that White came to the UC San Diego campus to give a talk on the second inaugural address. by Lincolns. Inspired by the presentation, Kebow reunited with White at the Huntington Library in San Marino and asked about the conference set for use in the classroom. Several months later, Kebow asked Dreyfuss to participate.

The film was shown in classrooms nationwide and screened at the National Archives in Washington, DC For the relaunch, Kebow re-released the film and added music and more graphics. He hopes the revised film can be shown and incorporated into exhibits at museums across the country, such as Abraham Lincoln’s Presidential Library in Springfield, Ill.

Lincoln was not only quoted several times in the impeachment trial, he is also the subject of a six-part series re-evaluating his legacy, Lincoln: Divided We Stand, which debuts Sunday on CNN. Friday marked the 212th anniversary of the birth of Lincolns.

To stream the film on demand, visit vimeo.com/ondemand/lincolnsgreatestspeech or to purchase a Blu-ray DVD copy, visit lincolnsgreatestspeech.net.