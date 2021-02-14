Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Lasting Love For These Hollywood Couples





“The greatest happiness in life is the conviction that we are loved, loved for ourselves, or rather loved in spite of ourselves”, wrote Victor Hugo. Indeed, love occurs between two people whose mistakes should not outweigh the gift of their relationship. Let’s take a look at some Hollywood couples who have done just that and are having a blessed and happy life together. Happy Valentine day! Trusting each other is the key SNL ancient Maya Rudolph and Boogie Nights director Paul Thomas Anderson has been together for over 20 years with Grantland calling them the silliest couple of the 90s. They didn’t get married and Rudolph told media that living together since 2001 and sharing four children defines them. Again, imagine how Sacha Baron Cohen would be personally. But he’s been married to Isla Fisher for almost 11 years. LGBTQ and eternally proud of himself What makes the relationship between Sarah Paulson, 46, and Holland Taylor, 78, click is “a greater appreciation of time” that can make any little negativity appear stereotypical. They have been going strong since 2015. This is true for SATC Star Cynthia Nixon and LGBTQ lawyer Christine Marinoni, married since 2012 after Nixon told the media that loving a woman is no different from loving men. Valuing the relationship over anything else John Legend truly believes in the lyrics of his song All of me. His wife Chrissy Teigen suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020, but the 15-year-old couple publicly mourned their loss, writing: “We will kiss and love each other harder and we will make it through.” Plus, the paparazzi can’t shake Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaardin for 19 years of loving privacy. Top Tips From Hollywood Couples If you can’t seem to work out your relationship when you’ve done everything right, you might want to hear advice from Dax Shepard, who has worked with Kristen Bell for 14 years. “Your lady wants to know that you are still very interested in her as a human being,” Shepard told Ellen DeGeneres. Likewise, a two-week break rule keeps actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso’s marriage strong.







