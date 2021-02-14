‘American Idol’ continues its ABC run as new season begins





As the show proved last year, it takes more than a pandemic to stop “American Idol.” The singing competition made the necessary adjustments during the then-emerging health crisis, and many practices put in place at the time – including more performances by competitors – will continue as the old Fox series begins its ABC’s fourth season (and 19th overall) Sunday. Ryan Seacrest continues his welcoming duties, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie still on the jury, and Bobby Bones is back as a mentor to attendees. “We have recorded the auditions in different cities in California, and we have already recorded Hollywood Week at the Dolby Theater,” reported the sympathetic Seacrest. “We were so excited to bring the show back to a place that looked normal like it did in previous seasons, when it was on set or on a stage and we were auditioning in different parts of the country. Still, Seacrest acknowledges that there are a lot of health-related rules that remain: “We’re spinning around these bubbles, restrictions, checkpoints and guidelines, but once we’ve got through all of that and the cameras start up, it looks like the idol of previous years. since he’s been on ABC. And I’m happy with it. “ Seacrest said that in creating the 2020 edition of ‘Idol’, “It was so hard not being able to kiss a kid or give someone a handshake or let a dad take me and put me on his. shoulders… all the fun things we come to. do in auditions. I realized, in my role as host, how much I relied on this type of connection. It was hard not to be able to do that. However, having consistency with the same judges has “made life good,” Seacrest added, “to have the great team together who know how to do that. Luke, Lionel and Katy are so good at discovering talents. They obviously would be, but I can see a difference between their first season and this season. They identify and nurture talents that have breakout potential, really taking the time to help them. As usual, “American Idol” is part of a busy schedule for Seacrest which also includes his weekday work on the highly regarded “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and his national radio show “On Air With Ryan Seacrest”. It is fortunate that “Idol” has retained its place in the ever expanding world of reality TV. “It was the first of its kind when these shows developed and attracted tens of millions of viewers,” he recalls. “And you can go through the list of (‘Idol’ alumni) who have been or are being played on the radio, and I think there is something important to that validity.

