Actor Christopher Pennock is dead: what we know





General hospitalActor Christopher Pennock has died at the age of 76. He passed away on Friday February 12, 2021. Read on to learn more about his death and the roles he was famous for. The death of Christopher Pennock Little is known about the cause of Pennock's death. He was recently hospitalized and was receiving medical treatment. After spending several days in the hospital under treatment, he died. It is not known why he was in the hospital. But it's possible that more information will be released about his passing soon. His death is still very recent, so his family takes the time to deal with everything. Of course, it is a very private and personal matter, so they can choose to keep it to themselves. Several sources claim he was being treated for pneumonia unrelated to Covid, but this has not been confirmed. What else was theGeneral hospitalactor known for? Pennock played onGHfrom 1979 to 1980. He played the role of Port Charles DA Mitch Williams. While he was well lovedGH,he has an impressive list of appearances. He was also onDark shadows, playing Gabriel Collins from 1970 to 1971. In 1972 he was on Somerset, playing the role of Dana Moore. In 1982 he played Dick Steele inFrances.Another soap opera he was a part of isDays of our liveswhere he played Joe Taylor. He was even onThe young and the restlessin 1986 and played Steven Petrie. If you want to see his full filmography, you can read it here. Safer Twitter, fans of the actor send their condolences to the family. Fans describe him as "talented" and "funny". They also refer to him as a "shining light". So, it looks like some of his fans have had a very deep connection to his characters and that he will be dearly missed. Fans remember him and his many different roles. It seems that everyone has their own favorite character. They share their favorite memories of watching him as an actor. You can read some of the Pennock tribute tweets on Twitter. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Christopher Pennock during this difficult time.







