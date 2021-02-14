Tom Cruise spotted gazing at Louvre Abu Dhabi





The stars of Mission Impossible 7 are filming in Abu Dhabi … It’s no secret that global megastar Tom Cruise and the cast of the (currently untitled) seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise are filming in Abu Dhabi. We’ve seen some pretty glaring location photos posted on the ‘Gram’ by director Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie even teased snapshots of the crew in action, in what we’re pretty convinced is a place somewhere in the desert sands of Abu Dhabi’s empty neighborhood. Other cast members also shared snaps from their time in the capital, which we suspect will end soon. Tom Cruise’s returning Swedish costar Rebecca Fergusson also dripped sultry views of the UAE on her Instagram feed. Much like the lovable British tech support element of Mission Impossible, Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), whose IG sandboard job was a nostalgic recreation of time spent in Abu Dhabi during the filming of Star Wars – The Force Awakens. And of course, Tom Cruise himself – one of Hollywood’s most prolific and respected A-Listers – clearly enjoyed his time in Abu Dhabi as well. His mission, which he clearly accepted, was to carve out some time to perform his own gravity-defying stunts to soak up world-class culture at the Louvre. A moment captured here with Hamad Al Hosani from the International and Institutional Affairs team at Louvre Au Dhabi, and posted on Al Hosani’s Twitter feed. you might also like Is ‘Mission Impossible’ currently filming in the empty UAE neighborhood? As Dubai is open for filming again, here are 10 movies shot in the UAE Global actor Tom Cruise, every time I meet him he says to me:

i love abudhabi

I love your country 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/WcLBqEqOxl – Hamed Al Hosani (@Hahosani) February 13, 2021 This is not the first time Mr. Cruise has been on site in the UAE for filming of Mission Impossible. 2011 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol involved Ethan Hunt (Cruise) hanging off the side of the Burj Khalifa using a pair of magnetic climbing gloves clearly ordered on Wish.com. 2018 Mission: Impossible – Fallout also had footage filmed here in the UAE, but apologies, that’s a bit of a tenuous connection. Although the film accumulates more destinations than a gap year student with a trust fund, the one and only scene shot here in the UAE. And they used CGI to make it look like Paris. This is during the ill-fated parachute jump of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) besieged by lightning HALO (high altitude, low aperture). As an interesting background, it took Cruise 106 jumps to get those precious moments of screen time. Images: Instagram / Twitter

