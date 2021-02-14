How South Park predicted Britney’s framing





Framing Britney is taking the internet by storm, but South Park has offered an empathetic interpretation of Britney’s media abuse in 2008.

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney is currently taking the internet by storm and causing many to reconsider their take on struggling pop star Britney Spears, but South Park already offered an empathetic look at the media mistreatment of the Princess of Pop in 2008. A dozen years ago, South Park turned her satirical lens on Britney Spears, whose personal life was in the throes of falling at the time of the airing of the season 12 episode of the animated series Britneys New Look. Twelve years later, the documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney offered an in-depth look at the controversial tutelage of the pop icon. Coaching BritneyThe moving portrayal of a woman constantly harmed by the media and cruelly vilified by the public is now causing many journalists, fans and even the media to reflect on their own coverage of the very public 2007 outage of struggling singers. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: South Park: Why Serial Storytelling Isn’t The Best Action In The Series Although a remarkable actor andamerican horror storyGuest star Billy Eichner took to Twitter to tell his followers that they are as much to blame for Britney’s abuse by the media as the media that exploited her mental illness, few commentators noted that a prominent pair of American television satirists offered a more sympathetic look at her situation. time. While many shows such as Family guy were complicit in mocking and downplaying singers’ struggles, Trey Parker and Matt Stones are often controversial South Park took a surprisingly delicate approach and directed his anger at the right target, mocking the media as amoral vultures while portraying Britney as a victim of their incessant harangues. “Britneys New Look” is a dark South Park released in 2008 and sees the media as a whole portrayed as indifferent paparazzi who treat Britneys’ horrific suicide attempts as a fashion choice. Even after the star shoots herself, the media continues to harass her in a story whose grim and comedic ending – in which Britney is ultimately made to kill herself by the paparazzi – is lifted from The coronation of spring.At the conclusion of the episode, Britney encountered an untimely death and the South Park the boys have been unable to stop the cycle of media abuse that celebrities suffer as it has revealed that she is being targeted as part of an age-old cult ritual. It’s a dark spin on The Haunting of Hill House New “The Lottery” author Shirley Jacksons, who forced viewers to confront their complicity in Spears’ cultural mistreatment, a surprisingly prescient theme for an episode that aired more than a decade before the viral documentary hit. get applause for doing the same. Notably, this episode did not receive rave reviews at the time of its release, with many media calling it a failure in the middle of the road for the satirical series. Unsurprisingly, many of the outlets that rejected South Park’staking the media’s treatment of Britney Spears also ran gossip columns that discussed the singers’ blackout in great detail at the time, and many of the same media are currently praising Coaching Britney for questioning how brutally the singer was exploited. Read more: South Park: why episodes “200” and “201” were banned All MCU Movie Connections in WandaVision so far









