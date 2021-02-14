Judas & The Black Messiah Cast & Real Characters Guide

TheJudas and the Black Messiahthe cast brings the story of a man who infiltrated the Black Panthers with several recognizable stars to life. Directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah focuses primarily on the events leading up to the assassination of Fred Hampton in 1969, a 21-year-old Black Panther leader who served as president of the Illinois chapter. King co-wrote Judas and the Black Messiahstarring Will Berson and filmmaker Ryan Coogler co-produced the historical drama.

Located in Chicago,Judas and the Black Messiah reveals how a criminal named William O’Neal managed to infiltrate the Black Panther party after being arrested for posing as a cop. He teams up with FBI agent Roy Mitchell and hatches a plan to become the personal driver of the aforementioned Hampton. As O’Neal immerses himself in the organization, he feels skeptical of turning on the Black Panthers, which sets up the main conflict throughout the HBO Max movie.

Judas and the Black MessiahThe main cast includes a few big names like Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, both of whom appeared in Get out together. But there are also several other actors that audiences may recognize in various movies and TV shows over the years.

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton

Daniel Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, vice president of the Illinois Black Panther party, and Chris Washington as Chris Washington. Get out and Slim in Queen and Slim. He also appeared as Reggie Wayne in Hitman, W’Kabi in Black Panther, andJatemme Manning in Widows.

Lakeith Stanfield as William O’Neal

Lakeith Stanfield plays William O’Neal, an FBI informant who becomes security captain for the Black Panthers. Short term 12 and Jimmie Lee Jackson in Selma. In recent years he has portrayed Cassius Green in sorry to disturb you and Lieutenant Elliott in Knives Out. Stanfield also voiced Guy in Bojack Horseman on Netflix.

Jesse Plemons as Roy Mitchell

Jesse Plemons plays Roy Mitchell, an FBI agent who believes the Black Panthers are meant to sow hatred and inspire terror. Plemons is best known for his Emmy-nominated performances. Fargo season 2 and Black mirror season 4. He also portrayed Todd in breaking Bad, Chuckie O’Brien in Irish, Jake inI think of the end of things, and Gary Kingsbury in Game night.

Dominique Fishback as Deborah Johnson

Dominique Fishback appears as Deborah Johnson, the girlfriend of Fred who is pregnant with their child. Fishback portrayed Donna “Darlene” Picket in The Deuce and Kenya in The hatred you give. Previously, she appeared as Keisha in The case season 1 and Nicole in Americans season 3.

Martin Sheen as J. Edgar Hoover

Martin Sheen portrays J. Edgar Hoover, the director of the FBI who wants to prevent the rise of the “Black Messiah”, and thus targets Fred Hampton as his enemy. In pop culture, Sheen is best known for his lead role as Kit in Badlands and Captain Benjamin L. Willard in Apocalypse now. He also played the role of Queenan in The dead and currently on the front pageGrace and Frankielike Robert Hanson.

Darrell Britt-Gibson as Bobby Rush

Darrell Britt-Gibson appears as Bobby Rush, the co-founder of the Illinois chapter of Black Panther. Britt-Gibson portrayed Shitstain in You are the worst and Jermaine Jefrint in Barry on HBO. He also appeared as Trunk in Keanu and Jérôme inThree billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Algee Smith as Jake Winters

Algee Smith portrays Jake Winters, one of Fred’s party members. Detroit and Khalil in The hatred you give. He also appeared as Chris McKay in Euphoria season 1.

Nicholas Velez as Jos Cha Cha Jimnez

Nicholas Velez appears as Jos Cha Cha Jimnez, the founder of the Young Lords, who forms an alliance with the Black Panthers. Velez portrays Agent McGreevy in Blue blood and Manual in The Deuce on HBO.

Terayle Hill as George Sams

Terayle Hill portrays George Sams, the security captain for the New Haven Chapter of the Black Panthers who tells William about the murder of an informant named Alex Rackley. Hill portrays Jojo Reese in Blue blood and Spencer in Love, Simon. Cobra Kai fans will recognize him as Trey.

Ian Duff As Doc Satchel

Ian Duff plays Doc Satchel, a member of Black Panther who handles incoming calls. Ian Duff appeared as Mbengah in Country season 6 and Michael Duke in New Amsterdam.

Jermaine Fowler as Mark Clark

Jermaine Fowler portrays Mark Clark, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Peoria Chapter of the Black Panthers. Fowler portrayed Russell in Crashing, Graham in Buffalo, and voiced Pete Repeat in BoJack Rider.

Judas and the supporting cast of the Black Messiah

Dominique Thorne (above) as Judy Harmon:Member of Fred’s inner circle within the Black Panther party, Dominique Thorne portrayed Sheila Hunt inIf Beale Street could speak and will soon be on the front page Stone heart asRiri Williams.

Ashton Sanders as Jimmy Palmer:Jake’s close friend, a Black Panther member shot dead by police, Ashton Sanders played the role of Chiron in Moonlight and Miles Whitaker in Equalizer 2. He also appeared as Bobby Diggs inWu-Tang: an American saga.

Lil Rel Howery as Wayne:A mysterious character who confronts William at a bar, Lil Rel Howery portrayed Rod Williams in Get out and Charliein Bird box.

Robert Longstreet as Special Agent Carlyle:Roy’s colleague Robert Longstreet portrayed Mr. Dudley in The Haunting of Hill House and Barry the Chunk in Doctor Sleep.

AJ Carras Anthony Timmons: A teenager William tries to steal in the opening sequence. Chi and Erik Dole inAll Americanon Netflix.

Khris Davis as Steel:The Head of Crowns, Khris Davis portrayed Tracy in Atlanta and Agent Randolph in The blacklist.

Nick Fink as Fesperman:Young Patriots leader Nick Fink portrayed Sean in The Fosters andRyan Clarke in Legacy.

Alysia Joy Powell as Mrs. Winters:Jake’s mother Alysia Joy Powell portrayed Wyndolyn Capers in Orange is the new black.

Tone Tank as Officer Carcetti: A cop who laughs at the Black Panthers and inadvertently starts a shootout. Tone Tank portrayed Jackie in New herbs and Mikey in Daddy day.

James Bruner as Officer Williams: Colleague of Carcetti. James Bruner is best known for writing the Chuck Norris films Missing in action and The Delta Force.

Brian Bowman as Reg: A janitor who is confronted with Jake. Brian Bowman portrays Winston inST. Gabriel.

Tyra Joy Smith as Tracy Randle: A black panther who urges Fred to relocate to Algeria. Tyra Joy Smith portrayed Jessye inNew Amsterdam.

