Justice League Snyder Cut New Trailer Teases Batman vs Joker Showdown





Zack Snyder’s awe-inspiring, unfiltered vision is set to drop on HBO Max on March 18.

Three and a half years since the release of his DC epic “Justice League” in November 2017, Zack Snyder finally finds redemption with his great unfiltered vision “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. It’s the director’s cut from the notoriously failed film, which Snyder had to step aside during post-production and hand over the reins to Joss Whedon, and it’s coming to HBO Max exclusively on March 18. Watch the latest trailer for the film below. While only a few minutes of new footage has been shot for the Snyder Cut, this new release lasts just under four hours and will reunite audiences with the sprawling ensemble from the original film. Among them, Ben Affleck in Batman, Henry Cavill in Superman, Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa in Aquaman, Ray Fisher in Cyborg, Ezra Miller in The Flash and many more. But the new movie comes with an added bonus: the addition of Jared Leto as Joker, which Snyder wanted to incorporate into the original film, and is already a mainstay of DC thanks to 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” how it will be integrated into the Snyder cut, Vanity Fair revealed earlier that “Joker appears in the new film during a sequence set on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet.” It’s a dream sequence, a psychic vision, experienced by Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne that reveals what will happen if the superheroes fail to stop the onslaught. Joker is sort of the ghost of Christmas yet to come, providing motivation through terror. Related Related Snyder has to thank his fans for releasing this director’s cut, as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has grown into a growing social media campaign that has encouraged the studio to give the filmmaker’s vision the green light. During the campaign, Snyder fans raised more than $ 200,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a cause close to Snyder since his daughter Autumn committed suicide, forcing him to withdraw from the community. “Justice League” in office. Announced last year in February, this new release cost Warner Bros. roughly $ 70 million, with additional visual effects, sheet music, and editing. The expensive $ 300 million original film was considered a box office bomb. WarnerMedia is relying on Snyder Cut to attract new subscribers to its budding HBO Max subscription service, which will also host the set of Warner Bros. ‘the day and date of theatrical titles throughout 2021. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







