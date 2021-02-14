Rupert Neve, pioneer of Studio Tech, dies at 94





Rupert Neve, the inventor and businessman behind the Neve studio technology, has died at the age of 94 from “pneumonia and non-Covid heart failure,” his family has confirmed. After serving in the British Army’s Signal Corps during World War II, he founded Neve Electronics in 1961 and oversaw the development of the very first solid-state mixer, which entered service in 1964. The Consoles mixers and Neve preamplifiers offered new ways of approaching and managing the process of creating recordings. He is best known for the Neve 8028 console, used by many great rock musicians of the 70s; and the Neve 1073 preamp, which offered control over the microphone input that remains popular today. After selling the Neve company in 1975, he continued to work in the audio industry and received a Technical Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 1997. The famous console was notably featured in Dave Grohl’s documentary in 2013. Sound city, which frames the studio around the desk. Among those paying tribute, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, who tweeted: “His legend and his genius are perpetuated in countless recordings of music in all genres. It’s amazing how a man can touch so many lives in a positive way and yet most people won’t know who he is … but we do! “Rupert Neve’s impact on the audio industry can hardly be overstated,” reads an obituary on his website. “It is no exaggeration to say that millions of people around the world listen to music produced using equipment incorporating Rupert’s creations every day somewhere in the process, from vocal recording to final mixing. , if not from start to finish. His designs… are ubiquitous and can be found everywhere, from the largest production facilities to the most basic home studios. His audio hardware designs have also been reproduced as software plugins, making them available to anyone with access to a computer. “ A separate statement noted: “While Rupert’s passions for music, creativity and insistence on exceptional quality have left an indelible mark on the fabric of the recording industry, his kindness and generosity have made him a legend to us all. Through his creations and through the music created with them, his spirit will live on forever. … Arrangements to celebrate his life for his family and friends will be made when it is safe to do so. “







