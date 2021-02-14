



Not to feel the love. Ashton kutcher, Nina Dobrev and more celebrities don’t want to be caught in Cupids’ crosshairs when Valentine’s Day rolls around every year. The This 70s show alum was previously married to Demi Moore from September 2005 until their divorce was finalized in November 2013. In February 2010, Kutcher opened up about his not-so-fond feelings for Valentine’s Day while promoting a romantic comedy named after them. vacation. I hate valentines day. I can’t take it, said Kutcher Parade magazine at the time. I think every day should be a day of romance. I think you should celebrate love 364 days a year. Then on Valentine’s Day, you should know who you hate that you can’t stand them. There would be a day of hate and 364 days of love. The Dude where is my car? married star Mila kunis in July 2015, but still hasn’t quite mastered the art of Valentine’s Day gifting. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, the Friends with benefits The actress described a gentle gesture from her husband that did not go as planned. I love my husband so much, so much, so much and it’s the thought that counts and it’s such a beautiful thought, Kunis said. So for Valentine’s Day, Ashton gave me two little lovebirds. And when we brought our little lovebirds to get their fingernails cut or, you know, the things people do with birds, she informed us that we actually don’t have lovebirds, but parakeets instead. . While Kutchers’ aversion to Valentine’s Day hasn’t changed over the years, Dobrevs is dependent on his relationship status. Valentine’s Day is one of those things that if I have a boyfriend I love him and then when I’m single I wish the day never existed, the Degrassi previously revealed alum. The former flame of the Canadian actress Ian somerhalder, for her part, has not always been in the corporate side of Valentine’s Day but has grown up to enjoy some aspect of the vacation since her marriage Nikki reed in April 2015. I used to think that day was a conspiracy of chocolate makers and florists, he joked via Instagram in 2015. But I do realize that taking a day in our busy lives to celebrate love in our lives is so important and should be every day. Celebrate the love in your life, it’s what makes the world go round. Keep scrolling to see which stars aren’t too keen on celebrating Valentine’s Day.

