Why ‘The silence of the lambs’ is still terrifying 30 years later
About five minutes later Thesilenceofthelambs, Clarice Starling (played by Jodie Foster) stumbles upon FBI investigation documents into serial killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). The camera, acting as his eyes, lands on a headline shouting “BILL SKINS FIFTH”, accompanied by photos of the five victims. Later, Starling and the audience see photos of their naked bodies.
These victims don’t look like slender Hollywood starlets. They are not slim by the design of the killer. In the movie, they are called overweight, fat, fat, “fat in the hips”. They look like me and a lot of people I know.
Seeing a non-thin person on the screen is so rare that I get angry every time I look Thesilenceofthelambs, which was released 30 years ago this week. Most often I see bodies like the victims of Buffalo Bill on reality TV, some just exist, others looking to lose weight on shows like The biggest loser, Supersize vs Superskinny, and many more.
Maybe that’s part of what makes Thesilenceofthelambs so viscerally terrifying: the women Bill kills makes Lambs more faithful to life than other detective novels.
Bill is looking for “taller” women as part of his plan to create a “woman’s costume.” To achieve this, he kidnaps and starves his victims before murdering them and cutting pieces of skin to sew them together. (There have been , although Lecter explicitly states in the film that he is not. The next by Bill.)
The size of Buffalo Bill’s victims is so imperative to his narrative that it is the reason for his nickname. At the start of the movie, Starling tells Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) that the name started off as a joke because Bill likes to “skin his bumps,” comparing these women to bison.
Their size is so referenced throughout the film that the viewer is constantly reminded. In one scene, Lecter asks Starling if the latest kidnapping of Bill, the daughter of a senator, is “spacious.” The last thing Buffalo Bill says before attacking a woman is, “Are you about a size 14?” Later, when confronted with Starling about a previous victim, he asks, “Was she a very fat person?”
In 2018, or above. There is little research on size diversity in the US media, but it is safe to say, as with , It’s missing. The studies that exist are quite damning: out of 275 television episodes from the 1999-2000 season, while one in three people were underweight.
Try to think back to the last time you saw a woman, let alone several plus-size women, in a movie or movie. Now try to think about the last time you saw one and the weight was not the focus of their characterization.
That does not mean Lambs does not fall into this category; it does, and in a horrible way at that. Bill seeks his victims precisely because they are heavier, because they have more skin than thin women. We finally see characters whose bodies look more like ours, and they are murdered because of it.
In time since LambsWe at least have social media to help fill in the gaps left by traditional media. But the gaps are still there. Recent research seems to focus on bodily shame rather than the performance itself, and children’s programming rather than adult programming. An example is this look at . Another example is a 2017 article in the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics PEDIATRICS who concluded .
While this has not been quantified by a newspaper, we do know that there is a dearth of non-thin people in movies and television, we can easily see that. This makes many mainstream stories all the more unrealistic. When the majority of the population exceeds a certain height, show something other than fantasy.
Lambs Tears us from that fantasy to one horrific realization: It took a fictional serial killer with a penchant for “roomy” women to actually see bigger bodies on film. Three decades later, unfortunately, little has really changed.
