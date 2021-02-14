Passage: three American originals – CBS News





It happened last week: the passage of three American originals … two phenomenally musical, one deeply controversial. Larry flynt died Wednesday of heart failure at his home in Los Angeles. Hustler magazine editor Flynt cheerfully challenged taboo after taboo. His steamy and demeaning portrayals of women have been widely denounced, while Flynt’s ultimate Supreme Court victory over a libel lawsuit brought by the late Reverend Jerry Falwell has earned Flynt a reputation as a champion of free speech. In 2014, he said to Erin Moriarty, “Would I do it all again? Of course not.” “Wouldn’t you do it?” “But am I glad I did? Hell yes!”

Larry Flynt’s last bet 08:57 Paralyzed from the waist down after a shooting in 1978, Flynt spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair. Larry Flynt was 78 years old. Mary wilson died Monday at her home in Nevada. A founding member of The Supremes along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, Wilson was part of a Motown Records powerhouse. The Supremes had a dozen No.1 hits during the 1960s. Mary Wilson sings the lead voice on “Baby Don’t Go” by The Supremes:

Baby don't go

The Supremes

Youtube

bysure

Success comes with stress and internal changes. Florence Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Diana Ross left in 1970, leaving Mary Wilson as the only original member when the group broke up for good in 1977. Mary Wilson and the Supremes perform the 1975 disco hit, “Early Morning Love”:

Love early in the morning

The Supremes

Youtube

bysure

She pursued a long solo career and published an autobiography, “Dreamgirl: My Life as Supreme”, in 1986. Two years later, the Supremes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In a statement, Diana Ross said: “The Supremes will live in our hearts.” Mary Wilson was 76 years old. And jazz-rock-fusion pianist Chick Corea dead Tuesday at his home in Florida. The son of a trumpeter and conductor, Corea forged his own music course, abandoning both Columbia and Juilliard to pursue his passion on his own terms. In 1968 he joined the Miles Davis Quintet as a pianist and in 1971 he formed his own group, Return to Forever. Chick Corea and Return to Forever perform “Spain”:

Spain

Chick Corea

Youtube

bysure

Corea declined to be placed in just one category, as he had told Sunday Morning’s “Dr Billy Taylor” in 1990: “If I can design something with my imagination, why can’t I do it? I should be able to do it. he.”

From 1990: innovative keyboardist Chick Corea … 09:25 Corea has recorded nearly 90 albums and was named National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Master in 2006. It has won 23 Grammys and 4 Latin Grammy Awards, and could win a posthumous Grammy next month, with nominations for Best Jazz Instrumental Album (“Trilogy 2”) and Best Improvised Jazz Solo (“All Blues”) :

Chick Corea – All Blues (Official audio)

Concord Jazz

Youtube

bysure

Chick Corea was 79 years old.

Story produced by Charis Satchell. Publisher: Steven Tyler.

