Justin Bieber Fast Facts – Local News 8

Here’s a glimpse into the life of the Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber.
Date of Birth: March 1, 1994
Place of birth: London, Ontario, Canada
Birth name: Justin drew bieber
Dad: Jeremy bieber
Mother: Patricia mallette
Wedding: Hailey Baldwin (2018-present)
Other facts
Pattie Mallette was a teenage single mother who worked in low-paying jobs to support the family before her son became a star.
He learned to play the guitar and the piano as a child.
Bieber fans refer to themselves as “Beliebers” and describe themselves as having “Bieber Fever”.
Nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, and winner of one.
Is a member of the Hillsong International Evangelical Mega-Church.
Chronology
2007-2008 – Bieber’s mother begins posting videos of her son on YouTube. The record’s director, Scooter Braun, sees the videos and takes Bieber and his mother to Atlanta and signs the teenager on a contract.
2008 – Auditions for singer Usher and signs contract on Island / Def Jam records.
May 2009 – Released his first single, “One Time”, which went platinum in the United States and Canada.
November 2009 – The seven-song EP “My World” has been released and goes platinum in the United States.
November 2009 – Bieber’s appearance at Roosevelt Field Mall in New York City must be called off due to an out of control crowd of teenage girls.
March 2010 – His first full album “My World 2.0” was released and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. It sells about five million copies.
April 2010 – Play on “Saturday Night Live”.
April 2010 – Australian police cancel an appearance in Bieber after several girls were injured in the unruly crowd.
February 2011 – A 3D concert the movie “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” has been released.
November 2011 – Mariah Yeater, 20, files a lawsuit seeking child support and a paternity test from Bieber. She alleges that she and Bieber, now 17, had sex at a concert the previous year and that she now has a three-month-old son. The the case is abandoned a few weeks later.
November 2011 – Bieber’s second studio album, “Under the Mistletoe,” has been released. It sells about two million copies.
June 2012 – His release of the third studio album “Believe” and sells about 2.7 million copies.
July 2012 – Involved in high speed chase with paparazzi in California.
March 4, 2013 – Bieber would have shows up two hours late to a concert in London, angry fans.
March 8, 2013 – Briefly hospitalized in London after feeling a “light breath”.
March 2013 – Bieber’s Capuchin monkey, Mally, is confiscated by German customs officials. It is then taken over by a zoo in northern Germany.
July 2013 – Video is leaked showing Bieber allegedly urinate in a mop bucket and degrade a photo from the old US President Bill Clinton. Bieber later apologizes to Clinton.
September 2013 – Bieber is widely mocked when photos showing his bodyguards carrying it on the Great Wall of China.
December 24, 2013 – Bieber announces on Twitter that he is retiring, but later returns to the statement.
December 25, 2013 – His new film, “Believe”, is released in theaters.
Jan. 14, 2014 – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies execute search warrant at Bieber’s home in Calabasas, in connection with an alleged layoff of his neighbor’s house.
January 23, 2014 – Bieber is arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and drag racing in Miami Beach, Florida.
January 29, 2014 – Bieber is charged with assault in Toronto for allegedly assaulting a limousine driver on December 30. That same day, Bieber’s attorney pleads in writing not guilty on his client’s behalf to the charges he faces in Miami. He was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and driving with an expired license.
May 12, 2014 – Los Angeles Police Department theft detectives begin investigating a report of an alleged theft “between an individual and Mr. Bieber near the batting cages” on the west side of Los Angeles.
July 9, 2014 – Bieber accepts plea deal to settle misdemeanor vandalism charge for pushing her neighbor’s house in January. He must serve a two-year probation period, pay $ 80,900 in damages, and stay at least 100 meters from the victim’s family.
Aug 13, 2014 – Pleads guilty to reckless driving and resisting arrest, without violence, in his Miami DUI case. The plea deal includes a charitable donation and an anger management course.
September 2, 2014 – Bieber is arrested for assault and dangerous driving stemming from an alleged fight after his ATV collided with a minivan in Ontario, Canada. He is released on “a promise to appear” and is ordered to answer the charges at a subsequent hearing in Stratford, Ont.
September 8, 2014 – It is announced that the accusation that Bieber assaulted his limo driver in Toronto in December was abandoned.
June 4, 2015 – Bieber is convicted of aggression and recklessness driving in Stratford, Ontario.
September 10, 2015 – The representative of the Guinness Book of World Records presents Bieber with a plaque to become the youngest male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
February 15, 2016 – Earn it Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for “Where Are Now”, shared with Skrillex and Diplo.
July 18, 2017 – The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture issues a statement banning Bieber from performing in the Chinese capital. “His series of bad behavior while living abroad and during his performances in China caused public resentment,” the statement read.
November 22, 2018 – After months of speculation that the couple had married quietly, The singer confirms his wedding to model Hailey Baldwin on Instagram.
March 25, 2019 – In an Instagram post, Bieber announces that he takes time away from music focus on their sanity.
December 24, 2019 – In a video posted to his YouTube page, Bieber announces a new album, a new single, a 50-city tour and a documentary series.
January 8, 2020 – Bieber reveals that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
January 27, 2020 – ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ 10-Part YouTube Documentary Series Debut.
June 25, 2020 – Bieber files $ 20 million libel suit against two women who accused him of sexual assault.
