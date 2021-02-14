Monicas Origin hints the MCU has a second Captain Marvel

What WandaVision done with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) suggests that the MCU now has a second Captain Marvel in Phase 4. The title is currently held by Brie Larsons Carol Danvers, but it could possibly be taken on by a different character. If anyone else were to use it, Monica would make the most sense, given her comedic connection to the name.

After being presented as a child in Captain Marvel, Monica was revisited as an adult in Marvels’ second post-Avengers: Endgame history, WandaVision. It was revealed on Disney + ‘s first MCU TV show that an adult Monica is now an agent for the highly advanced government agency known as SWORD. After a jaunt into the fake world of Westview of Wandas, Monica has become one of the few people in SWORD who really wants to help her. But it looks like Monica is more than just Wanda’s ally in the next few episodes. A moment in WandaVision Episode 6 teased Monicas’ transformation into a superhero.

Monica becoming a hero is not a totally unexpected move. Due to its history in the comics this is actually something fans expected to happen from the start, it just wasn’t clear how this storyline was going to start. Now the pieces are falling into place, and based on the last episode, it’s possible that the MCU already has a second Captain Marvel in Monica Rambeau. Heres what WandaVisions clues about Monica could mean both for her future on the show and in Captain Marvel 2.

Monica was Marvel Comics’ second Captain Marvel (not Carol Danvers)

Perhaps the most important thing to know about Monica Rambeau is that she was the first female Captain Marvel and the second character to wear the mantle. Carol Danvers, who was originally called Ms. Marvel, didn’t start using the name until the 2010s. In the pages of the 1982s The Amazing Spider-Man Annual # 16, Monica was a young woman from Louisiana exposed to a strange form of energy. As a result, she developed the ability to transform into various types of electromagnetic energy, allowing her to fly, fire powerful energy blasts, and more. Due to a misunderstanding during her first outing as a superhero, the media called her Captain Marvel, a name that previously belonged to Mar-Vell, an overpowered Kree who betrayed his people to become a protector of Earth. He was also later the mentor of Carol Danvers.

Monica kept the Captain Marvel name and joined the Avengers. His use of the title caused some confusion at first, as members of the Avengers like Starfox mulled over his connection to the original. Monica explained that the two superheroes sharing the same name were just a coincidence, as she didn’t even know Mar-Vell existed. In other words, Monica really has no connection with Captain Marvel’s legacy. Carol, on the other hand, took the name for the specific purpose of honoring him and what he stood for. Over time, Marvel Comics moved on from this phase of Monicas’ life and allowed other characters to use the title. As for Monica, she was given new code names like Photon and Spectrum, the latter being the one she currently owns.

How Monica Can Become a Superhero in WandaVision

Marvel is already reporting that MCUs Monica Rambeau will become her comic book counterpart in WandaVision. Some time after accidentally breaking through the Scarlet Witch’s hexagonal energy barrier, Monica was thrown through and back into the real world by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). As many suspected, this had a secret effect on his biology. After watching Monicas’ blood work in Episode 6, Darcy (Kat Dennings) found that because Monica interacted with the barrier twice, her energy recoded her cells at the molecular level. Monica is already changing, and it could be that a third incident with the barrier is what completes her transformation. It may not be long before Monica begins to show signs of superhuman ability.

While Monica wants to help Wanda, a confrontation with her may be inevitable, and it could be when her powers first emerge. Wanda continues to view Monica as an enemy, and for this reason, a fight can ensue if they meet again in Westview. If Wanda attacks her with her abilities, Monica could strike back with her newfound powers. If they look like the ones she had in Marvel Comics, they will be electromagnetic in nature. It’s hard to say how much of a challenge Monica could face a character like Scarlet Witch, who almost beat Thanos on her own, but it’s possible she could hold out long enough to reason with Wanda. If so, they might be able to team up if and when Tyler Haywards SWORD’s agents come for Scarlet Witch.

What could be the role of Monicas Captain Marvel 2

Yes WandaVision ends with Monica as a full-fledged superhero in the MCU, her role in Captain Marvel 2 would be in place. It has been confirmed that Monica will be one of the three heroes reunited in the upcoming film, the other two being Carol Danvers and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). How Monica Is Going To Get On With Carol In The Movie Was Teased In WandaVision when she quickly changed the subject as soon as Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) mentioned her. Monica apparently has issues with her, potentially due to her long absence from Earth.

If Carol went back to space after Avengers: Endgame, it could be revealed that Monica took her place in more than one way before setting Captain Marvel 2. Not only could she fulfill a similar role on Earth, but she could also use the name at the same time. The reason could be similar to what’s found in the comics, especially if she currently holds a grudge against Carol. Perhaps it was the media that decided to nickname her the new Captain Marvel and not Monica herself. Audiences could have given him the name if they thought the original is gone for good. If so, the MCU might forgo giving Monica a true 1980s comic book costume to go with her classic codename. It would also seem perfectly fitting that Monicas’ status as the second Captain Marvel in the comics is properly recognized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the MCU moves in that direction after WandaVision, the 2022 movie could feature a fun showdown (and a team) between two different versions of Captain Marvel.

