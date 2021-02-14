Best Godzilla Advantage Over Kong (Not Atomic Blast)

Godzilla’s atomic blast may not be the key to beating Kong. Here is why his healing ability is his best advantage over his opponent.

Godzillas’ biggest advantage over his opponent in Godzilla vs. Kong is its healing factor. Based on what was seen in the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, the MonsterVerse took away some of the most important elements that place the odds in Godzillas’ favor, including the size difference and atomic blast.

Much like the original from 1962, King Kong vs. Godzilla, the upcoming MonsterVerse movie will even be the playground for the Two Titans by giving Kong a massive height upgrade. It used to be less than a third the size of Godzillas, but now both are on the same level. Kongs ‘new weapon makes things more difficult for Godzilla, an ax apparently made from Godzillas’ dorsal fins. Additionally, ttrailer confirmed that the ax is somehow capable of countering Godzillas’ most powerful weapon, his atomic blast.

In their original fight, Atomic Blast was the biggest threat Kong faced from Godzilla, but that may not be true in the MonsterVerse, because of Kong’s ax. However, this does not mean all of the benefits of Godzillas are gone. Besides its superior strength, there is also its healing factor; it has been stated that MonsterVerses Godzilla can heal at a rapid rate. Despite many injuries from MUTO’s sharp claws in the 2014 film, Godzilla only needed a night to rest to fully recover from his injuries. No visible scars were left by the battle. It’s no surprise that Godzilla had this ability, given that it was of great importance to his counterpart Toho. In the Heisei series, humans marveled at his healing abilities, which came from his G cells. Its regenerative properties have even served as an intriguing point on occasion.

When it comes to the MonsterVerses Godzilla, just how advanced its healing factor is has yet to be demonstrated, but it appears to be way above Kongs. When he was severely cut by the Skullcrawlers and the helicopter blade Kong: Skull Island, his injuries lingered on his body until the end of the film. Kong not being able to heal as quickly as Godzilla could be a big deal, especially since Hell is involved in multiple fights. It is known from the shootings of the trailer that Hell will clash with Godzilla at least twice, and that he will fight other Titans as well.

The brutal encounters Kong will have to endure throughout the film could leave him quite upset before his final confrontation with Godzilla. Godzilla might have his fair share of injuries, but as long as he’s had at least some time between fights he should be in better health, plus if Godzilla does have any chance of absorbing radiation before their last fight, it will be much more difficult for Kong to win. Godzilla: King of the Monsters has shown that Godzilla can recover even faster if he receives a high dose of radiation.

After taking a few hits, Kong will have a hard time getting through another round with a reloaded Godzilla. Perhaps Kongs’ best chance for victory is to land a blow that will take the healing factor off the table. It’s possible that a fairly deep cut in Kongs ‘ax could end Godzillas’ reign as King of the Monsters in Godzilla vs. Kong.

