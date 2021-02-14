Wolverine reveals why he didn’t trust Cyclops when they first met





A throwaway line in Ben Percy and Andy Kubert’s Wolverine # 9 highlights Wolverine’s immediate and lingering animosity towards Cyclops.

Wolverine and Cyclops have one of the longest and most tumultuous relationships in the Marvel Universe, and readers finally have an answer regarding the former’s animosity towards his taller and significantly less hairy counterpart. The two have traded verbal and sometimes physical punches for years, starting with Logan joining the X-Men inGiant size X-Men # 1.Their ever-changing friendship / rivalry has grown over the years, with the love triangle between the two men and Jean Gray forming the knot of their mutual contempt. The rivalry between Logan and Scott came to a head during theSchism story arc that saw Wolverine and a number of other mutants ditch the X-Men in favor of forming their own school. Beginning with the couple arguing over ideological differences (Logan was sickened by Scott’s willingness to lead young mutants into battle), the story turned into a brutal physical confrontation. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Marvel Reinvents Captain America & Wolverine In ‘Mad Max’ Style Reality Benjamin Percy and Adam KubertWolverine # 9 Poignantly digs into the roots of Wolverine’s initial aversion to Cyclops with a single throwaway line. The problem sees Logan sneaking into a black market auction selling items tied to an overpowered story like the original Captain America mask and Wolverine partner Team X and close friend Maverick. An infographic at the end of the issue has a particularly revealing quote Logan made about Maverick that will sound familiar to anyone who’s ever read an X-Men comic starring Wolverine and Cyclops on the team. Wolverine’s hatred for so-called “pretty boys” had been prevalent long before he even met Cyclops. This quote on Maverick is proof enough. Logan has had negative experiences with tall, handsome types of leaders; when you’ve been around as long as him, you will have to at some point. He might be the coolest man in the Marvel Universe, but even Wolverine can be unsure of himself. Pair his natural disdain for authority figures with a good looking guy type of boy next door like Cyclops, and Logan’s constant picking over his teammate makes a lot more sense. Granted, Scott has given Wolverine and others plenty of reasons to hate him before. While Logan and Scott have had their ups and downs, things seem to be going better now. The founding of the mutant nation of Krakoa was like wiping the slate off of Marvel’s most hated and feared people. This includes the quarrel between Wolverine and Cyclops. The two have patched things up and finally get along. Like, they get along really great. And if these two can let the past be over, anyone can. Introducing CyClaws, Marvel’s Hottest New Couple! Next: Wolverine’s Deadliest Marvel Comics Villains Shazam Traps Teen Titan In Hell For All Eternity

About the Author Robert vickers

(35 articles published)

Blake Vickers is a freelance writer from Southeast Kentucky. He holds a BA in Journalism from Eastern Kentucky University. He writes for Screen Rant’s comic book news section. More from Robert Vickers







