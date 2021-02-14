Television: Marian Anderson was a “voice of freedom” | Weekend

Marian Anderson, who left South Philadelphia to become an internationally renowned contralto whose range ranged from spirituals to opera, was denied the chance to do a 1939 concert at Constitution Hall in Washington DC, the site usual for such performances, because she was black.

The venue belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the group remained adamant that Anderson was not welcome under their roof, citing not only the Andersons breed and fearing to attract an integrated audience.

End of contract.

But not the end of the show. Or story.

Among the many people outraged by the DAR’s refusal to open the performance of Andersons to a renowned American star Anderson was Eleanor Roosevelt, the First Lady at the time.

Roosevelt, acting on an inspired suggestion from Walter F. White, the executive secretary of the NAACP, arranged for Anderson to move his concert to the Lincoln Memorial, where the open-air event was held on Easter Sunday, attracted around 75,000 people and became a pivotal moment in both the history of American courage and civil rights.

This historic concert is recounted in American Experience tonight at 9 p.m. on Channel 12. The episode is called Voice of Freedom and deals with Andersons’ remarkable life as an artist and civil rights activist with the 1939 performance. as a centerpiece.

Anderson, the granddaughter of a slave who lived the last two years of her life with her family in Philadelphia, broke many barriers, most notably in 1955 when she became the first black diva to appear at the Metropolitan Opera from New York (Verdis Un Ballo en Maschera), at the time a rare costumed role for her. She has worked with the US State Department and the United Nations on several goodwill tours that have taken her all over the world. She was known in Europe from the start of her career.

The DAR’s refusal was not Andersons’ first rebuff. When she went to apply to the Philadelphia Musical Academy (now part of the University of the Arts), she couldn’t walk past a receptionist who told her there was no color here.

The DAR retracted after the triumph of Andersons Lincoln Memorial. He makes a point on his website to mention that Miss Anderson has given several subsequent concerts there. Anderson is buried in the historic Eden Cemetery in Collingdale.

Voice of Freedom takes a look at all of this by showcasing the remarkable life of a revolutionary talent, Maestro Arturo Toscanini said this is the genre you hear once in 100 years.

Super Bowl halftime fix

Something networks that present the Super Bowl need to understand is whether they should present their halftime shows to home television audiences or to those attending the game at the stadium.

I realize the decision may actually be the NFL’s, but last Sunday’s stinky performance with The Weeknd makes it seem like no one gave any audience serious thought.

I saw a lot of half-time shows. Newer ones suffer from a range of poor production choices, especially if the television audience is the center of attention.

Hoopla which looks stunning in a large setting, like a sports arena, is not playing on a small screen. The drama and excitement cannot be contained on the most gigantic monitor, because no matter how big a screen is, an image depends on the range of the camera and its ability to engage.

Year after year, artists climb steps in the stands or meander through the halls of the stadium in what I expect is someone’s idea to give energy and animation to a sequence .

Some information for the people in the truck, information I shouldn’t have to give: Too much movement, or movement for the sake of movement, is a distraction. It does not enhance or animate the broadcast. This confuses him and makes him difficult and busy instead of clean and accessible.

You will notice that I have already determined for the networks and the NFL that the television audience, the larger audience, should come first.

Television is an intimate medium. Size and effects have their place, but television works best when the viewer feels that an image is directed totally and uniquely towards them. It has the most effect when the viewer can absorb the entire photo and feel at the same time an artist or a moment.

The Weeknd was a unique artist. He had a large circle of dancers with him. They did a good job when they weren’t sabotaged by abysmal leadership. It’s also good to see so many artists employed at a time when so many can’t work because the concert halls have been closed for a year. In general, however, The Weekend was a solo act with a massive saving.

There is no reason for him to move everywhere, let alone roam the stadium in shots that give the impression of being totally canned until the smoke clears and we see the Raymond James sign cross the fog.

It would have been best for The Weeknd to sit still for most of their gig, perform for the camera, and let people listen to their songs and savor the choreography. Plans could be expanded for large dance sequences, but the focus needs to stay on the star.

Rather than worrying about whether the screen is too static, producers should focus on inferior sound that made The Weeknd unintelligible to anyone who didn’t know his lyrics, which is most. The Weeknd seems like a talented guy, but other than two out of twenty minutes, you’d never know. The show was so bad.

Jennings done on ‘Jeopardy’

This week marks Ken Jennings’ last stint as guest host of Jeopardy !, which airs locally at 7 p.m. weekdays on Channel 6.

This fan of the series thinks the producers are looking no further. Jennings, a Jeopardy! champion who raised the most money from her appearances on the series, became more comfortable and fluid as her six-week audition progressed. His banter with the competition was excellent, even when he baited or teased them, and he continued his mentor, the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebeks, good at acting like he knows the question that matches each clue. (Jennings actually could.)

Starting next Monday, Jeopardy! Executive producer Mike Richards takes a turn on the podium at Mr. Trebeks.

He will be followed in the role of guest host by an array of celebrities who are expected to take the popular quiz throughout the summer, possibly throughout the year if everyone, like Jennings, has six weeks to prove their worth. courage.

Presenters Katie Couric and Bill Whitaker, actress Mayim Balik and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, apparently a Jeopardy enthusiast, have already been announced! fan.

In recent weeks, two more presenters have been added to the list, Savannah Guthrie of NBCs Today and Anderson Cooper of CNN, and two doctors, Dr Oz (Mehmet Oz), who chairs a daily syndicated program, and Dr Sanjay Gupta, who is CNN’s chief medical correspondent.

From a fan perspective, the only one I’m interested in None turns me on is Cooper, whom I don’t want as a journalist but who I believe has the talent to be a good game show host. .

I’m curious to see how Balik, who is also a neuroscientist like his Big Bang Theory character, Amy Farrah Fowler, and Rodgers, who does a good job in State Farm commercials (though not as well as the Cleveland quarterback Browns Baker Mayfield in Progressive spots) in their trials.

I have always found Couric insincere and Guthrie frivolous. (Gayle King and the CBS This Morning crew are pretty much the only early morning network ensemble I can handle, at least until 9 and 10 a.m., when Sheinelle Jones takes over from Today and switches on. hands down to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who make it possible for me to estimate 10am TV on one of the standard networks.)

I am neutral on Oz and Gupta.

Insurance advertising rating

Mentioning quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield in their respective TV commercials got me thinking about the comedic turn insurance selling has taken.

Geico started the humor with the introduction of his billed gecko Cockney. Their ads, even those that bypass the gecko, remain among the best.

Progressive matched Geico when he enlisted Groundlings improv star Stephanie Courtney to play his hot salesman, Flo. Courtney’s versatility comes in many forms and maintains the mood of improvisation. Shes also recruited other Groundlings, such as Jim Cashman as Jamie, to join her, giving the ads more variety and a good sort of silliness. Mayfield offers a nice change from the Flo ads. The company could drop spots featuring the guy with the attitude spinning his road sign.

State Farm has found a winning character in Jake, the salesman in the red logo golf shirt and tan khakis who everyone believes is giving them a spectacular deal. Kevin Mimms is casually kind in the role, even when he has to tame an aggressive Drake, and Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and others work well on camera.

The three above are the stickouts, although my favorite of all the characters, and the sharpest of all the insurance ads are from Farmers, with the great actor, JK Simmons, as the agent who saw it all.

Allstate commercials are good when Dennis Haysbert reminds us we were in good hands but go dumb when Dean Winters becomes Mayhem. Winters does a good job, and some of the Mayhem spots, like the one with Tina Fey, are palatable, but mostly they’re boring.

Cure Auto Insurance usually does an awesome job with an average guy who pokes fun at other companies for including college degrees or salaries when calculating their rates.

The company goes off the rails when it does something else. Witness an ad from a few years ago that involved someone in a urinal wearing a Nick Foles jersey or, worse, the way the misguided ad ran in the last few weeks of the Super Bowl and poked fun at the harassment at the office.

The worst of the bunch, with a few exceptions, are Liberty Mutual’s commercials featuring emu. Irritating and not very funny to the point of being silly, the only thing these spots have going for them is that they clearly state the name of the company. Better ads like the one featuring the kid dressed as a smartphone needing to jump in a pile of rice when a New York Harbor wave bypasses his circuits. The one in which one child enjoys buying insurance for Christmas while another kicks his little gift, a bicycle, is also smart.

Oh, the accent

Channel 3 news anchor Joe Holden was reporting on an exhibit that the Crayola Crayon company recently set up at the Philadelphias Franklin Institute.

Speaking of the famous Crayolas product, Holden called them crowns.

While not all that baffling to a Philadelphia audience, some of whom may not even have noticed Holdens’ local patois, Holden mentioned his own fall into pure Phuldulphyan when he introduced reporter Pat Gallen and asked: Did you catch my Delaware County accent over there?

Gallen smiled and nodded in agreement.

It’s OK, Joe, your CBS 3 viewers, even at Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery knew exactly what you meant.

