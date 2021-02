Bridgerton’s Reg-Jean Page to Host Saturday Night Live

Reg-Jean Page, The Dream Duke of Hastings on Netflix’s Smashing Success Bridgerton, will host next week Saturday Night Live. The familiar corkboard reveal came on this week’s show, hosted by Regina king. Page uploaded the image to his Instagram account. In an interview with VF, Page, a former drummer, remarked that his personal iTunes account was “completely, completely broke. You will get Tracy chapman one minute, thrash metal the next, then Vivaldi. It confuses people endlessly. ” SNL he will present the rapper Bad bunny, currently shortlisted for two Grammy Awards. (One for the best duo / group performance with J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Tainy for the title “Un Dia (One Day)” and the other for the best Latin pop or urban album for its release YHLQMDLG.) Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda rhimes, is one of the most watched series on Netflix. It was renewed for a second season, and Page’s name was launched as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig in the James Bond franchise. For those who can’t wait until Saturday for their next patch on Reg-Jean Page, maybe watch the outstanding movie Sylvie’s love, streaming on Amazon Prime, in which he has a supporting role. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Stanley Tucci on his love affair with Colin Firth

