These are the most popular movies on Netflix (so far) this winter





We can be heroes Netflix

There were only 45 days into the New Year, and there have already been 15 different movies that have captured the No.1 position of Netflix’s Top 10. Usually, a single movie will remain dominant for days at a time. But 2021 is a new year, and the new trend on the world’s most popular streaming platform is very varied. Who is great! But it also makes you wonder: which movies were the most dominant in 2021? Unfortunately, we don’t have a definitive answer to this question as Netflix keeps such a tight view on its viewership. But we got a pretty good idea thanks to my Top 10 formulas, which awards points each day based on a movie’s place in the daily charts. So which movie was the most popular this winter season? For this date range which runs from December 21, 2020 to March 20, 2021, there is one film that is clearly a winner. But after that, the rest of the field is wide open. Here are the 20 most popular movies of the winter season (to date) according to my Top 10 ranking system: We can be heroes – 341 points The missing – 124 points Homefront – 115 points 17 again – 109 points Outside the wire – 109 points Find Ohana – 107 points Midnight sky – 98 points Good burger – 91 points Unknown – 90 points The next three days – 88 points Penguins of Madagascar – 83 points Excavation – 83 points Everything about the youngest – 77 points Dead until 2020 – 76 points After our collision – 75 points Below zero – 66 points How the Grinch stole Christmas – 66 points Are we there already? – 58 points City cut throat – 58 points Pieces of a woman – 58 points It is certainly not a surprise to see We can be heroes in the first place, because this movie arguably became Netflix’s most popular movie of the Top 10 era. The movie has now been on the daily charts for 51 straight days, a feat for just two other films (The grinch and How the Grinch stole Christmas) may match. Meanwhile, We can be heroes saw a # 1 finish on ten different days. In addition to taking first place on the winter list, We can be heroes is currently the third most popular film of Netflix’s Top 10 era. And very soon it might surpass Despicable Me to claim first place. After We can be heroes, the land becomes quite crowded. Because no movie has been as dominant as this superhero flick, no one has been able to run away with second place. It’s quite surprising to see The missing at that # 2 spot, however, given that the film never won # 1 on the Daily List. Several other films that rank behind The missing managed to spend several days in the first places, like Homefront, who spent four consecutive days in first place, and Outside the wire, who captured six days at the top. So while no movie will manage to catch up We can be heroes, it remains to be seen which film will reach this second place. I will continue to follow the leaderboards every day and update this article accordingly.

