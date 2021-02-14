China Box Office: ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ opens with massive $ 393 million transport





08:14 PST 02/14/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



Wanda Pictures ‘tentpole comedy has certified that the Chinese box office is back in full swing, while several other Lunar New Year releases have done healthy business as well, such as Lian Ray Pictures’ romantic comedy “ Hi, Mom ” with $ 160 million.

What a difference a year makes. After 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated Wanda Pictures comedy Detective Chinatown 3 finally opened in China on Friday for the first day of the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday. The film debuted with a record-breaking $ 160 million and ended the weekend with a stunning three-day total of $ 393 million, according to early estimates from the Maoyan ticket app. If there was any doubt, the Chinese theatrical box office is back in full swing. Maoyan is currently planning Detective Chinatown 3 to wrap up its run at $ 865 million (RMB 5.59 billion), which would make it China’s second-biggest blockbuster, just a step below the all-time champion Wolf warrior 2 (2017) to $ 874 million (RMB 5.68 billion). DC3 was shot in its entirety on Imax cameras and made big business on the giant screen, totaling $ 23.5 million for the Imax weekend (RMB 152 million), the biggest weekend opening end ever made for a Chinese film in format, surpassing science fiction. showThe Wandering Earth. Overall, the first three days of Lunar New Year 2020 gave Imax the best weekend ever in China, with total revenues of $ 25 million (RMB 162 million), an increase of 45% compared to the 2019 holidays. “We suspected our fans would be flocking to the Chinese New Year en masse, but these early returns shattered even our most optimistic projections,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, said in a statement. Like the first two films of theChinatown Detectiveseries, the new opus is written and directed by Chen Sicheng. It reunites franchise favorites Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran as two clumsy detectives caught in a race against overseas crime. The originalChinatown Detective, which takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, earned $ 126 million in 2016. The sequel moved the action to New York and grew significantly richer from its predecessor, grossing $ 563 million on Chinese New Year in 2018. The final installment takes place in Tokyo and features Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano (Silence,Thor: Ragnarok) and Thai action star Tony Jaa. Opening day projections initially suggested that Detective Chinatown 3 could possibly fall Wolf warrior 2, but that outcome started to look increasingly unlikely as word of mouth for comedy turned lukewarm and the second-place release, time travel rom-com Hi Mom, began to make gains. On Sunday, Detective Chinatown 3 had an average audience rating of 8.8 on Maoyan and only 5.5 on the Douban moviegoer site, while Hi Mom got 9.5 and 8.3 respectively. Hi MomThe share of daily earnings also fell from 17.2% on Friday alone to 31% on Sunday, while DC3went from 60% to 50%. Total sales for Hi Mom, which is distributed by Lian Ray Pictures, ended the weekend at $ 160 million (RMB 1.02 billion). Fantastic action film from Huace PicturesThe Odyssey of a Writer finished third with $ 48.3 million (RMB 312 million), followed by family entertainment Boonie Bears: Wild Life with 32.7 million dollars (211 million RMB). Adaptation of the video game Huayi BrothersMaster Ying Yang, recently acquired by Netflix, came next with $ 24.9 million (RMB 160.9 million), with the high-end 3D animation feature of Light Chaser AnimationNew Gods: Nezha Reborn not far behind with $ 20.4 (132 million RMB). DramaEnd of Game, along with Andy Lau, was the weakest of the new releases at $ 12 million (RMB 77.7 million).







