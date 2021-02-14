Harry and Meghan announce they are expecting baby number two





Topline The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed on Sunday, saying the two were delighted that their one-year-old son Archie would soon be an older brother. Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the … [+] Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 7, 2020. POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Highlights We can confirm that Archie will be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child, a spokesperson said in a statement. Harry and Meghan shared a black and white photo of the two lying under a tree with Meghan holding her baby bump, taken by photographer Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the couple. The second child would be eighth to the British throne, after Prince Charles; Prince William and his three children; and finally, Prince Harry and Archie. It is possible that this child is the last Harry and Meghans Harry told Jane Goodall, the legendary British anthropologist, that he only wanted one maximum of two children due to environmental concerns in a 2019 interview for an issue of Vogue edited by his wife. Although Archie was born in London, there is a chance that the Sussexes ‘second child was born in the Los Angeles area, Meghans’ hometown and where the two moved after leaving the UK the year last. Key context Harry and Meghans’ first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019 in London. The family has since moved to California, where Meghan is from, after returning as senior members of the Royal Family. The two have hinted that one of the key factors in their distance from the Harry family was due to the media scrutiny of Meghan by the British tabloids. Last week, Meghan won a privacy case against the publisher of Daily mail on excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her former father. In November, Meghan revealed in a New York Times editorial that she had miscarried in 2020, an experience she wrote that caused her and her husband unbearable grief.

