Gorilla Glue Girl: Will her trial last?





CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over a month ago, 40-year-old Louisiana Tessica Brown ran out of her Got2B Glued hairspray and turned to Gorilla Glue spray, thinking it would maintain her hairstyle in the same way. In a Tik Tok video from last week, she explained her riddle by saying that she had washed her hair “15 times, and it’s not moving”. She even demonstrated it. The video was viewed approximately 18 million times and prompted an official statement from Gorilla Glue to Beauty IRL the next day, saying: “We do not recommend the use of our products in or on the hair as they are considered permanent. If someone uses it on their hair, they can try soaking the affected area in hot, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the affected area. In this case the least aggressive solvent for her hair / scalp would be rubbing alcohol and we suggest that she saturates her hair, combs it gently and then uses shampoo. If her hair has really been stuck to her scalp and still for a month with so many aggressive attempts to wash it, it’s possible her hair is fractured at the roots, but we certainly hope for the best. His marketing team contacted us and we offered to speak to him to share these suggestions as well as to check his well-being. Safety is our priority. “ Gorilla Glue responds to viral saga of woman who used adhesive spray on her hair

After Gorilla Glue’s suggestion and further failed attempts to repair her headdress, Brown went to the emergency room. There is no clarity on his prescribed treatment; however, TMZ reported that Brown had hired a lawyer and was considering a lawsuit against Gorilla Glue. FOX 46 legal expert Seema Iyer noted several issues that will take into account the likelihood of a lawsuit going beyond the filing stage. Brown did not notify Gorilla Glue of the accident in a timely manner;

The labeling of the glue makes it clear that its intended and foreseeable purpose is not for the human body or as a cosmetic;

A month has passed, involving many washes and other intervening circumstances, therefore, causation is no longer eliminated. Beyond these legal hurdles, Brown has a credibility problem. She is listed as an influencer on Gitoni, Inc.’s client list with reality stars such as Jersey Shore’s JWoww, several Real Housewives of Atlanta and many more from Love & Hip Hop. Most judges do not look sympathetically on complainants for pecuniary reasons.

