Watch Chick Corea Elektric Band perform at the Bern Jazz Festival in 1986





Chick Corea passed away last week. The legendary jazz keyboardist had a remarkable career, influenced by towering figures in the genre like Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker and later performing with Miles Davis. Chick joined the latter’s group when he became Herbie Hancock in 1968 and was instrumental in the jazz-fusion movement. But Corea was also an accomplished conductor in his own right and like his friend and collaborator Herbie Hancock, he left the Davis group in 1970 and created his own very influential jazz fusion project, Return To Forever. After releasing their self-titled debut album in 1972, the prolific group went on to release six more studio albums between 1972 and 1977 as well as a live album in 1978. As Return To Forever disbanded in the late 1970s, Corea formed another group in the 1980s, the Chick Corea Elektric Band. The group released their eponymous debut in 1986 and the same year performed at the Bern Jazz Festival in Switzerland on April 25. With Chick, the formation included a guitarist Scott henderson, bass player John patitucci and drummer Dave weckl. With just one studio album under their belt at the time, they would release four more in as many years, the set includes material from The Chick Corea Elektric group, with Corea kicking off the opening synth and Rhodes strains of “King Cockroach” before the band launched into the full force bebop opening, which also contained a good dose of funk and featured Chick working on the whammy. Corea comes out from behind his stacks for some keytar action on Indian classical music influenced by India Town and stays on the keytar for Got A Match, trading fiery races with Patitucci and Henderson. Corea returned to Rhodes for Silver Temple and Yes My Dear before the group ended up with the almost industrial, No Zone, showing off a number of innovations for which Chick was renowned. To remember Chick Corea, go to the Chick Corea Elektric Band at the Bern Jazz Festival in 1986 for this edition of Sunday cinema: Cockroach 00:00:00 India city 00:10:17 I have a match 00:20:11 Silver temple 00:36:30 Yes my dear 00:48:36 No zone 01:01:39 Setlist

