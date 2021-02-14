10 most shameless things Addison has done (and should be proud of)

Not since IS a medical drama was hugely successful on television. In other words, until Grey’s Anatomy came up with. Certainly, the success of the series is due to its interesting mix of characters. At one point, this included Addison Forbes Montgomery (Kate Walsh), who was one of the smartest surgeons to ever walk the halls of Gray-Sloan.

And while there may be mixed feelings about her, everyone can agree that Addison has always been her own person. She says what she thinks and seldom holds back. Although she did some shameless acts during her time there, fans can’t fault her for trying to do the right thing.

ten Show up in Seattle Grace out of the blue

Addisons’ sudden arrival was shameless as it once again burst into Derek’s life without permission. However, that doesn’t mean she didn’t show up without warning. If fans can also remember, the first thing Addison said on the show was: you would know if you would bother to answer one of my phone calls.

It was because she had tried to reach Derek, but he had since avoided her and called her back. It wasn’t fair that she arrived out of the blue, but Addison deserved to know where they were. At least she could move on.

9 Confront Derek in the process

There’s a good reason why people didn’t like Addison at first. When she made her show debut, Addison makes the shameless gesture of embarrassing Meredith after confronting Derek in front of their co-workers.

Back then, you could imagine how badly she felt when she heard that Derek had started seeing another woman even though they were still married. Granted, it was Addison who cheated on Derek first. Still, she would still have felt betrayed at this precise moment.

8 Have another date with Mark

Around the time Addison could sense her marriage was over, she makes the shameless decision to ask Mark to fly over for a brief date. After trying so hard to make things work with Derek and failing, she needed to feel loved and wanted.

Maybe there was also a part of her that yearned to have an intimate physical connection with someone. Having said that, Addison also eventually realizes that Mark wasn’t the right man for her. And no doubt, she wouldn’t have realized that if they hadn’t connected that night.

7 Pin Merediths underwear to the lost and found board

After Addison agrees to stay and work at Seattle Grace, she and Derek decide to try and make their marriage work. However, when the hospital threw a ball for Richards’ niece, Camille, Derek and Meredith fell out. connected again.

Later, Addison finds proof of their date in the form of Merediths underwear. Addison decides to wash it and post it on the hospital board. It might not have been professional, but some people would agree that Addison deserved revenge right now.

6 Take a day to get drunk

In the Season 3 episode “I’m a Tree,” Addison walks into Richards’ office wearing a puffy coffee-stained shirt just to tell him she’s taking the day off. When he asks why, she said simply, I need a day to drink. I feel the urge to drink.

And that’s exactly what she does throughout the episode. She even hangs out at Joes’ house with Bailey while gorging herself on a basket of muffins Izzie had left earlier. While many would say that Addison’s approach to Richard was very unprofessional, everyone would agree that she deserved the much-needed break after everything she had been through.

5 Yelling at Derek in front of everyone

Derek and Addison first tried to make things work. The two even attended a marriage counseling, but clearly their situation was more complicated than either one initially thought. And so, seeing that Derek was annoyed after hearing that Meredith was sleeping with a vet, Addison knew she needed to talk.

As they walked through the halls of the hospital, Addison shamelessly points out, I’m not Meredith Gray! Granted, she could have faced Derek in a private place. However, by having this outburst, she was able to send a clear message to Derek that he wasn’t cheating on anyone.

4 Asking Bailey to treat her for poison oak when she’s on maternity leave

Towards the end of Season 2, Addison agrees to take care of Meredith and Derek’s dog, Doc. However, one day after dating Doc, Addison ends up with poison oak. Despite her discomfort, she gathered her strength to find Miranda as she needed a personal consultation.

In fact, she barges into Mirandas’ husbands room just to ask for a consultation. Granted, there may have been other doctors available who could have treated Addison. But as fans of the show know, Miranda and Addison are good friends. Therefore, Addison could also be assured that Miranda wouldn’t say anything.

3 Confesses to a patient that she cheated on her husband

Ultimately, Addison was invited by Richard, who knew that an Addisons-caliber doctor would be good for the whole hospital. When Addison started taking patients, she asked Meredith to join her department to try and get to know her better.

While dealing with a case, the two meet a woman, who has been cheated on by her husband. After hearing part of Addisons’ conversation with Meredith, the patient begins to shame Meredith, even asking her to be removed from her case. In response, Addison decides she was the culprit and demands that the patient apologize to Meredith. It showed that she was able to be honest with herself.

2 Sleep with Karev

Almost soon after Derek and Addison agree to a divorce, Mark Sloan returns to Addison’s life. And when the couple agreed to stay single for 60 days, it proved to be a real challenge for Addison to keep her end of the bargain. She soon begins to have feelings for Alex, which leads the two to hook up in one of the on-call rooms.

And while her relationship with Karev never went further, the date made her realize that neither Mark nor Karev was made for her. It also encourages him to make a fresh start.

1 Ask about McRebound

Addisons first return to Seattle Grace was full of light moments, even in the operating room. During the procedure, Addison roams aloud over the woman Derek sees this time. She even uses the term McRebound, aware that Derek went by the McDreamy nickname in the hospital.

Unbeknownst to Addison, however, the woman Derek sees was right next to her, helping him with the proceedings. The moment might have been awkward, but fans were happy that Addison asked the question everyone was concerned about. Why weren’t Meredith and Derek together?

