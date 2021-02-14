To all the boys: lifelong and forever celebs celebrate their home premiere





The cast of To all the boys: always and forever May not have been able to come together in person to celebrate the release of the third and final film in the popular Netflix series, but that hasn’t stopped them from doing it all in glamor anyway. Lana condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Jenny Han and the others TATB the crew all donned their finest home evening outfits on Friday February 12 to attend the virtual premiere of Forever and ever. And while they might not have been on a real red carpet together, the red carpet has come to them; each star posed with a special TATB– themed backdrop, as they would at an IRL premiere. Of course, there are bonuses to having a home first for one, comfortable clothing is. just there for when the official photos are complete. Other advantages? Your furry friends can accompany you, or you can take inspiration from Janel and add a solo dance party to your living room. Despite the atmosphere at home, the stars are still dressed like new. Lana opted for a gorgeous feathery white Julien Macdonald x Gabriela Gonzalez dress, while Janel opted for a very Margot outfit consisting of a dark blue pantsuit and a white v-neck. Kitty would also approve of the Annas cut: an above-knee pink dress with a full skirt and delicate lace sleeves. Madeleine Arthur, who plays Lara Jeans BFF Chris, looked amazing in a long black and white polka dot dress with cutouts, while Emilija Baranac, who plays Gen, was a quintessential fashionista in a high neck dress with ruffles paired with the cutest socks. As for Noah Centineo and Ross Butler, the two actors looked as dapper as ever, Noah wearing a dark Kenzo suit and Ross sporting a coordinated grayscale fit. Check out some of the photos from their home premiere below! To all the boys: always and forever is now streaming on Netflix. ANTHONY DE LA TORRE for NETFLIX 2021. @ryanunderfire for NETFLIX 2021. Courtesy: Netflix @ Sara.cathcart for NETFLIX 2021. @isseylamb for NETFLIX 2021. ROSS BUTLER for NETFLIX 2021. Let us slip into your DMs. Subscribe to Teen vogue take. Do you want more Teen vogue? Check this out: Lana Condor says Lara Jean and Peter have to grow up apart

