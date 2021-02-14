‘Milo Imagines The World’ reminds kids to choose imagination over impressionsExBulletin

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

In “Milo Imagines The World”, a young boy takes a long subway ride through New York City with his older sister. They are on their way to visit their mother, who is incarcerated.

MATT DE LA PENA: At first glance, it’s about a boy who’s an aspiring artist, and he looks at all the interesting people around him on the subway. And he imagines their life as a way to pass the time.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: “Milo Imagines The World” is the third book by writer Matt de la Pena and illustrator Christian Robinson, the Newbery Medal and Caldecott Honor winning duo behind “Last Stop On Market Street” and “Carmela Full Of Wishes “.

CHRISTIAN ROBINSON: The illustrations in this book were done with paint and collage. These are usually my reference documents. And something that I had a lot of fun with in this book is that we see the real world that Milo exists in, but we also see the world in his head.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: On one page, there is Milo sitting in the train with his sister. A woman in a wedding dress walks down to Midtown. As de la Pena writes, Milo imagines the ceremony at the Great Cathedral where the couple will pronounce themselves husband and wife. And Christian Robinson illustrates Milo’s pencil drawing of the man and woman in a church. Their guests – circular, smiling faces. The idea for the book, de la Pena says, came on their last book tour.

DE LA PENA: Christian and I were sitting in a cafe, and we were talking about what story do we want to put in the world next? And then Christian said at one point, well, I really started to think about telling my own story.

ROBINSON: Yeah. So first of all, I was raised by my grandmother. I must always honor him. She didn’t just take care of me. She took care of my brother, my two cousins, my aunt. And we all lived in this little one bedroom apartment in Los Angeles. My mother struggled with addiction and mental health issues and had been in and out of prison most of my childhood. And I remember the feelings Matt described in the book, a shaken soda, you know? You just feel anxiety and nerves. As a child, even if it is your parent who is being punished, you feel punished. You know, when someone you love is serving their sentence, you serve their sentence with them.

DE LA PENA: So it started with this conversation. And then I had enough experience working with Christian that I was excited to prepare him to do things that would be super fun for him. Great illustrators don’t just draw what they read in words. They tell a distinct story that kind of intertwines with the text. And by the way, it was kind of fun giving Christian very, very little text – just, oh, he could have done this or this or this. And then basically I turned it over to Christian and I said, OK. Now what are you going to do with it? (To laugh).

ROBINSON: Matt is humble. He gave me some notes (laughs). There were a few little notes, but they were just enough to give me those wings to fly. For me, the process of illustrating this book – I was almost, like, becoming Milo. I had to go back to all the times I was on the bus or the metro. And when I looked at all the people around me, what did I imagine about them? What were the things they were doing? I also think of those little details that, like, can tell you more about a person visually, right?

Milo is an observer. So I thought, why don’t you give them glasses? I wanted to focus on his eyes because that’s what he uses to see the world. But I also wanted him to feel small and small and maybe not seen, so he’s like covered and bundled up and all that clothes. But her sister is a little more outgoing and brilliant. She has this very shiny pink jacket. It is also very fashionable. And I was also thinking about, like, how a lot of times there are people going through certain experiences, but you’d never know because on the outside they look so put together and like, it’s okay. them. So like Milo, I was challenging myself and not relying on these simple, basic stereotypes about, oh, people going to jail look like that. And people who don’t look like that. And I guess I was just channeling Milo.

DE LA PENA: And it’s interesting because it always happens to me. I don’t really know what the book is about until I’m done. And then I watch it over and over, and then I usually have a revelation of, oh, my God. I see what it is. And Christian has just talked about it.

What this book really tries to do is dismantle the concept of stereotypes. I think Milo has this revelation in the story that he’s seen in a way, and it doesn’t feel good. And so he has to admit that he does the same to others. He takes small information and makes judgments. And I think that’s pretty important to me as a writer. Traditionally, a book like “Milo Imagines The World” could kind of be put aside for, you know, underprivileged school kids or kids with incarcerated parents. But I just hope more and more that this is a book that is shared with children who don’t have this experience so that they can understand that Milo is a complex young boy. And the fact that he’s an incarcerated parent is just one of the things that defines him.

ROBINSON: You know, as a gay man, I love that there’s even a slight LGBTQ sign in there. He reinvents this married couple now as two women. And I feel like, especially right now, it’s so important that we tell stories that require the other to take a second look and not make those easy and quick judgments on each other.

Hearing you speak now, Matt, reminded me that as a kid, of course, not having my mom there was painful, sure. But probably the even more painful thing was hanging on to that experience myself and internalizing it and not having that connection to others. I think this book has the potential to heal, to create conversations, to create empathy and compassion. And so we’re excited to post this to the world and share it.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It was illustrator Christian Robinson and author Matt de la Pena talking about their latest children’s book, “Milo Imagines The World”.

(SONG FROM KERO ONE SONG, “MUSICAL JOURNEY”)

